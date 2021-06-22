Restaurant Week New Orleans with Sala NOLA

NOLA Flavor

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Restaurant Week New Orleans

“In New Orleans, dining out is many things—a celebration, a sport, an adventure and above all else, a necessity.  Why?  Because our restaurants serve some of the world’s most delicious food and provide an experience like no other, from the neighborhood hangouts to the white tablecloth institutions.  For more than 10 years, we’ve been showcasing the city’s best restaurants at an unbeatable price point. Expect to enjoy a memorable meal (or two, or three) during this special week!  Enjoy 2-course lunches up to $25 or less, and 3-course dinners and brunches up to $45 or less.” – restaurantweekneworleans.com

Click here for more information about Restaurant Week New Orleans.

Sala NOLA

Sala is a restaurant and bar located in West End. Our focus is on great cocktails and wine paired with delicious shareable small plates and entrées. Make yourself at home in a stylish comfortable atmosphere and enjoy the moment with friends and family.” – salanola.com

  • Address:
    • 124 Lake Marina Drive
    • New Orleans, LA 70124
  • Phone Number:
    • (504) 513-2670
  • Menus:
  • Hours:
    • Dinner
      • Tuesday-Sunday: 3:00pm – 9:00pm
      • Friday & Saturday: 3:00pm – 10:00pm
      • Sunday: 3:00pm – 9:00pm
    • Brunch
      • Saturday & Sunday: 10:00am – 2:00pm
    • Closed on Mondays
  • Website

Click here for more information about Sala NOLA.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News