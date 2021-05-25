NOLA Flavor with We All Asked For You Barbecue & Catering

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Police Chief Thomas L. Glover, Sr. said the most important issues in policing today are training and use of force. Since taking office 5 months ago, he's taken multiple steps to make sure the hub city is at the forefront of both.

During the May 19 city council meeting, Chief Glover shared the Lafayette Police Department is starting to use new "less lethal" weapons in addition to their tasers as safeguards against deadly force. News Ten's Neale Zeringue was the first reporter to get a hands-on impression of the new arsenal.