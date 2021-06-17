NOLA Flavor with LeBrane’s Creole Cuisine & Catering

LeBrane’s Creole Cuisine & Catering
“LeBrane’s Creole Cuisine consists of a true New Orleans born Creole chef that takes great joy in creating the flawless meal for your special event. We offer a near boundless variety of food, along with special consideration to detail and a touch of southern hospitality that we provide for all of our events.” – lebranescuisine.com
Highlights: **Breakfast items start at only $5, **Lunch Specials that range from $10 up, **Free Burger in your birthday month w/ purchase of equal or greater value, **Creole Nights on the Avenue Friday evenings going to $25 for boneless Ribeye plates.
Private parties: Rent our large dining room or have an indoor and outdoor event for birthdays, anniversaries, showers, kids parties, etc
Specialties: Shrimp & Grits, French Toast, Bread Pudding, Fried Lasagna, and Roast beef
- Address
- 137 Sala Avenue
- Westwego, LA 70094
- Phone
- (504) 908-4901
- Menu
- Catering Menus
- Hours
- Tuesday-Thursday: 8:00am-2:00pm
- Friday: 8:00am-9:00pm
- Saturday: 9:00am-2:00pm and 5:00pm-8:00pm
- Sunday: 10:00am-3:00pm
- Monday: Closed
- Catering
- Birthday Parties
- Showers
- Weddings
- Corporate Lunches
- Employee Appreciation
- Re-pass
- Special Events
- Special Nights
- Friday’s Creole Night on the Avenue: 6:00pm-9:00pm
- Saturday’s Creole Night on the Avenue: 5:00pm-8:00pm
- Brunch
- Brunch Specials offered on Saturday and Sunday
- Second Sunday of the month is a Brunch Buffet
- Website
Chef Myron’s Shrimp & Grits
Ingredients:
- 8oz. Quaker grits
- 6/ 21-25 count shrimp (tail off or on personal preference)
- 1-2 Tsp of Vegetable oil
- 1 oz small diced yellow onion
- 1 oz small diced green bell pepper
- Chef Myron’s house blend seasoning (not available in stores) or Tony’s Chachere’s Creole season to taste
- 1 Cup of Chef Myron’s “Da Base” Butter Base
- 1/4 cup Heavy Cream
- Green onion garnish
- Butter & Salt to taste
Instructions:
- BE IN A GOOD MOOD!! YOUR MOOD GOES INTO YOUR FOOD!
- Cook Quaker grits to taste (add your all the Love you got in ya!) (8 oz serving prepared)
- In small skillet, put vegetable oil on medium heat
- Sautee shrimp, onions, bell peppers, w/ your spices (house blend or Tony’s) until shrimp are tender and onions translucent. (approximately 4 minutes)
- Add to shrimp & veggie “Da Base” stir around until well mixed.
- Add heavy cream, stir well.
- Simmer for approximately 4 minutes on medium heat to thicken sauce to perfection.
- Pour ALL Dat Love over your creamy grits top w/ green onion garnish!