NOLA Flavor with LeBrane’s Creole Cuisine & Catering

NOLA Flavor
Posted: / Updated:

LeBrane’s Creole Cuisine & Catering

LeBrane’s Creole Cuisine consists of a true New Orleans born Creole chef that takes great joy in creating the flawless meal for your special event. We offer a near boundless variety of food, along with special consideration to detail and a touch of southern hospitality that we provide for all of our events.” – lebranescuisine.com

Highlights: **Breakfast items start at only $5, **Lunch Specials that range from $10 up, **Free Burger in your birthday month w/ purchase of equal or greater value, **Creole Nights on the Avenue Friday evenings going to $25 for boneless Ribeye plates.

Private parties: Rent our large dining room or have an indoor and outdoor event for birthdays, anniversaries, showers, kids parties, etc

Specialties: Shrimp & Grits, French Toast, Bread Pudding, Fried Lasagna, and Roast beef

  • Address
    • 137 Sala Avenue
    • Westwego, LA 70094
  • Phone
    • (504) 908-4901
  • Menu
  • Catering Menus
  • Hours
    • Tuesday-Thursday: 8:00am-2:00pm
    • Friday: 8:00am-9:00pm
    • Saturday: 9:00am-2:00pm and 5:00pm-8:00pm
    • Sunday: 10:00am-3:00pm
    • Monday: Closed
  • Catering
    • Birthday Parties
    • Showers
    • Weddings
    • Corporate Lunches
    • Employee Appreciation
    • Re-pass
    • Special Events
  • Special Nights
    • Friday’s Creole Night on the Avenue: 6:00pm-9:00pm
    • Saturday’s Creole Night on the Avenue: 5:00pm-8:00pm
  • Brunch
    • Brunch Specials offered on Saturday and Sunday
    • Second Sunday of the month is a Brunch Buffet
  • Website

Chef Myron’s Shrimp & Grits

Ingredients:

  • 8oz. Quaker grits
  • 6/ 21-25 count shrimp (tail off or on personal preference)
  • 1-2 Tsp of Vegetable oil
  • 1 oz small diced yellow onion
  • 1 oz small diced green bell pepper
  • Chef Myron’s house blend seasoning (not available in stores) or Tony’s Chachere’s Creole season to taste
  • 1 Cup of Chef Myron’s “Da Base” Butter Base
  • 1/4 cup Heavy Cream
  • Green onion garnish
  • Butter & Salt to taste

Instructions:

  • BE IN A GOOD MOOD!! YOUR MOOD GOES INTO YOUR FOOD!
  • Cook Quaker grits to taste (add your all the Love you got in ya!) (8 oz serving prepared)
  • In small skillet, put vegetable oil on medium heat
  • Sautee shrimp, onions, bell peppers, w/ your spices (house blend or Tony’s) until shrimp are tender and onions translucent. (approximately 4 minutes)
  • Add to shrimp & veggie “Da Base” stir around until well mixed.
  • Add heavy cream, stir well.
  • Simmer for approximately 4 minutes on medium heat to thicken sauce to perfection.
  • Pour ALL Dat Love over your creamy grits top w/ green onion garnish!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News