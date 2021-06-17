NOLA Flavor with LeBrane’s Creole Cuisine & Catering

“LeBrane’s Creole Cuisine consists of a true New Orleans born Creole chef that takes great joy in creating the flawless meal for your special event. We offer a near boundless variety of food, along with special consideration to detail and a touch of southern hospitality that we provide for all of our events.” – lebranescuisine.com

Highlights: **Breakfast items start at only $5, **Lunch Specials that range from $10 up, **Free Burger in your birthday month w/ purchase of equal or greater value, **Creole Nights on the Avenue Friday evenings going to $25 for boneless Ribeye plates.

Private parties: Rent our large dining room or have an indoor and outdoor event for birthdays, anniversaries, showers, kids parties, etc

Specialties: Shrimp & Grits, French Toast, Bread Pudding, Fried Lasagna, and Roast beef

Address 137 Sala Avenue Westwego, LA 70094

Phone (504) 908-4901

Menu

Catering Menus

Hours Tuesday-Thursday: 8:00am-2:00pm Friday: 8:00am-9:00pm Saturday: 9:00am-2:00pm and 5:00pm-8:00pm Sunday: 10:00am-3:00pm Monday: Closed

Catering Birthday Parties Showers Weddings Corporate Lunches Employee Appreciation Re-pass Special Events

Special Nights Friday’s Creole Night on the Avenue: 6:00pm-9:00pm Saturday’s Creole Night on the Avenue: 5:00pm-8:00pm

Brunch Brunch Specials offered on Saturday and Sunday Second Sunday of the month is a Brunch Buffet

Website

Chef Myron’s Shrimp & Grits

Ingredients:

8oz. Quaker grits

6/ 21-25 count shrimp (tail off or on personal preference)

1-2 Tsp of Vegetable oil

1 oz small diced yellow onion

1 oz small diced green bell pepper

Chef Myron’s house blend seasoning (not available in stores) or Tony’s Chachere’s Creole season to taste

1 Cup of Chef Myron’s “Da Base” Butter Base

1/4 cup Heavy Cream

Green onion garnish

Butter & Salt to taste

Instructions:

BE IN A GOOD MOOD!! YOUR MOOD GOES INTO YOUR FOOD!

Cook Quaker grits to taste (add your all the Love you got in ya!) (8 oz serving prepared)

In small skillet, put vegetable oil on medium heat

Sautee shrimp, onions, bell peppers, w/ your spices (house blend or Tony’s) until shrimp are tender and onions translucent. (approximately 4 minutes)

Add to shrimp & veggie “Da Base” stir around until well mixed.

Add heavy cream, stir well.

Simmer for approximately 4 minutes on medium heat to thicken sauce to perfection.

Pour ALL Dat Love over your creamy grits top w/ green onion garnish!