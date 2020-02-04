NOLA Flavor with Jen Smiley and her Clean Shrimp Po-Boy

Jen Smiley is the TOP online food coach. A food coach helps people make foods simple so that they can look and feel their best. She provides goal-setting weekly calls, text/email support, meal plans, and accountability.

Grocery shopping and meal planning are often confusing with so many brands/options. Jen Smiley suggests the clean brands to buy and cleaner solutions to your recipes. Whether you are grocery shopping, restaurant dining or cooking, Jen is here to help you eat clean fewer preservatives, less sugars and additives.

Her twelve-week program develops with you so that you are able to understand, supervise and select foods on your own. There are lots of ethical companies out there providing real, whole foods, and we want to teach you about them.

Jen Smiley

You can also find Jen on Instagram @GetJenSmiley. There is a coaching application link in her bio. Once this form is filled out, you will be contacted to set up a facetime consultation and learn how we can help you start to SHINE.

Clean Shrimp Po-Boy

Ingredients:

1/2 lb shrimp, peeled and deveined

1/4 cup almond flour

1/4 cup tapioca flour

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp sea salt

1 tsp poultry or fish seasoning

1/3 cup avocado or olive oil

1 egg, beaten

2tbsp canned coconut milk

Green leaf lettuce + parchment paper(if you want lettuce wrap)

Against the grain baguette (if you want bread)

Toppings – Crystal hot sauce, ketchup, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes

Instructions:

Mix egg and coconut milk in a small bowl. Set aside. Combine dry ingredients in a large bowl – almond flour, tapioca flour, garlic powder, salt and seasoning. Heat oil in a skillet over medium-heat. Dip shrimp into egg mixture and shake away excess liquid. Next, dip into flour mixture covering both sides of shrimp. Put shrimp onto wax/parchment paper while pan is heating. Carefully, once oil is hot, put shrimp into skillet making sure not to over-crowd skillet. Working in batches will help shrimp to cook properly. Cook on each side for approximately 1-2 minutes until crispy brown then flip to cook on the other side. Remove shrimp from pan and place on a plate lined with paper towels. If using bread, stick into microwave 25 seconds then cut in half. Toast in toaster/oven until soft. Dress po’boy as desired and top with shrimp. If using lettuce wrap – refer to my video on how to roll a lettuce wrap YOU TUBE “Clean Wich.”