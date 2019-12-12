NOLA Flavor with Jen Smiley and her Clean Pecan Pie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jen Smiley is the TOP online food coach. A food coach helps people make foods simple so that they can look and feel their best. She provides goal-setting weekly calls, text/email support, meal plans, and accountability.

Grocery shopping and meal planning are often confusing with so many brands/options. Jen Smiley suggests the clean brands to buy and cleaner solutions to your recipes. Whether you are grocery shopping, restaurant dining or cooking, Jen is here to help you eat clean fewer preservatives, less sugars and additives.

Her twelve-week program develops with you so that you are able to understand, supervise and select foods on your own. There are lots of ethical companies out there providing real, whole foods, and we want to teach you about them.

You can also find Jen on Instagram @GetJenSmiley. There is a coaching application link in her bio. Once this form is filled out, you will be contacted to set up a facetime consultation and learn how we can help you start to SHINE.

Clean Pecan Pie

Ingredients:

For the Crust:

1 cup blanched almond flour

2 tbsp coconut flour

2/3 cup tapioca flour

1/2 cup butter, melted

1 tsp coconut sugar

1/2 tsp fine grain sea salt

1 large egg

For the Filling:

3/4 cup coconut sugar

1/4 cup pure maple syrup

1/3 cup coconut oil, melted

2 eggs

1 tbsp blanched almond flour

1 tbsp almond milk

1 tsp vanilla extract

2 cups pecans, roughly chopped

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. In a bowl of a high-speed blender or food processor, pulse all ingredients EXCEPT the egg to create thick crumbs, then pulse in the egg until a dough forms. Gather dough into a roll before pressing it into the pie dish. Press it into a 9 inch pie dish and pierce the dough with a fork all over so that it doesn't puff up during baking. In a large bowl, beat the eggs until foaming begins. Stir in the maple syrup, coconut sugar, and coconut oil. Whisk together until fully combined. Stir in the almond flour, almond milk and vanilla. Add the pecans and stir until they are fully coated. Pour the mixture into the prepared crust and bake in the oven for 45-50 minutes, or until the top no longer jiggles in the center. Cool completely in the refrigerator before slicing and serving.