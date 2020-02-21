NOLA Flavor with Jen Smiley and her Clean Chili and Strawberry Snoball Cocktail





Jen Smiley is the TOP online food coach. A food coach helps people make foods simple so that they can look and feel their best. She provides goal-setting weekly calls, text/email support, meal plans, and accountability.

Grocery shopping and meal planning are often confusing with so many brands/options. Jen Smiley suggests the clean brands to buy and cleaner solutions to your recipes. Whether you are grocery shopping, restaurant dining or cooking, Jen is here to help you eat clean fewer preservatives, less sugars and additives.

Her twelve-week program develops with you so that you are able to understand, supervise and select foods on your own. There are lots of ethical companies out there providing real, whole foods, and we want to teach you about them.

Clean Chili

Serves 6-8

Ingredients:

1 cauliflower head, minced

1/2 lb ground turkey, chicken or beef

2 tbsp olive oil

3 tbsp ground cumin

3 tbsp dried oregano

3 tbsp chili powder

1 small red bell pepper, diced

1 small yellow bell pepper, diced

28oz canned diced tomatoes

6oz tomato paste

2 tbsp coconut aminos

1/2 cup chopped cilantro, for topping

1/2 tsp sea salt

Instructions:

In a skillet, saute’ the ground meat until browned but not fully cooked. Drain and set aside. In a large soup pot, saute’ minced cauliflower along with olive oil and seasonings until slightly softened but not mushy. You can either buy pre-minced cauliflower or make it by pulsing chunks of cauliflower in a blender. Add rest of the ingredients + ground meat (except cilantro) and cook until soup reaches desired consistency (~10 min) Serve with fresh chopped cilantro, Forager unsweetened cashewgurt, Violife Cheddar cheese and Siete Tortilla Chips Tag @getjensmiley on Instagram with your creation :)

Strawberry Snoball Cocktail



Serves 2

Ingredients:

1.5 cups strawberries- halved, hulled and frozen

3oz CLEAN vodka (chopin potato vodka, ciroc)

2oz sweetener**

3/4oz fresh lime juice

**Sweetener: Dissolve equal parts melted raw honey with hot water. (Note – the lighter the honey, the less overpowering taste)

Instructions:

Put all ingredients listed above into a blender. Puree’ until smooth and thick. Divide among glasses and serve over blended (snoball) ice with a straw. Tag @getjensmiley on Instagram with your creation :)