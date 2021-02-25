NOLA Flavor with Jen Smiley and her BBQ Shrimp & Grits and Clean Mojito Mocktail

Jen Smiley, expert food coach and creator of Wake Up and Read The Labels, sheds light on the food products that are made with real ingredients – without preservatives and inflammatory flours, oils, and sweeteners.



Jen helps make food simple so that you can feel your best. With her expertise, she is able to help you eat all of the food groups and feel your best.



Jen wants to give viewers a free guide that shows the 3 common morning foods that are killing your energy and help you find cleaner brands so that you can have a better day. Download the guide here: FreeMorningGuide.com



Wake Up and Read The Labels has group and private coaching educational programs that offer text support while you are grocery shopping or out to eat plus weekly calls, meal plans, and a product recommendation sheet with all of the clean brands. Over time, clients convert their kitchen and pantries to all clean foods.



With so much success of clients from losing weight, lowering blood pressure / cholesterol and diabetes medication, fertility success, skin conditions improvements, depression recovery, asthma mended and MORE… she created an online self-study course with 50+ videos and tutorials on how you can eat clean and feel your best self.



Real Food works for everyone! Wake Up and Read The Labels helps you understand how to overcome the food industry and not be so confused over the amount of choices in the grocery aisle. You can be a label reader with a little bit of education and then feel amazing.

BBQ Shrimp & Grits

Serves 4

Ingredients:

BBQ Shrimp:

3/4 cup butter Miyokos or grass-fed butter

1/4 cup olive oil

8 tbsp coconut aminos

2 tsp coconut sugar

2 tsp lemon

dash of hot sauce

6 cloves garlic, minced

2 bay leaves

2 tbsp creole seasoning

3 green onions, sliced

1 lemon, sliced

2 lbs medium fresh shrimp, peeled or unpeeled

Grits:

1 head of cauliflower, cut into florets

1/4 cup almond milk

4 garlic cloves, peeled

1 tbsp butter

Instructions:

BBQ Shrimp:

Preheat oven to 325 degrees.

Combine all ingredients EXCEPT shrimp in medium saucepan and bring to a simmer. Remove from heat.

Place shrimp in a 9×13 inch baking dish.

Pour butter mixture over shrimp.

Bake 20 minutes, stirring once. Serve over cauliflower grits.

Grits:

Add a couple of inches of water in a large pot.

Once water is boiling, place steamer insert and add cauliflower florets into the pot and cover.

Steam for 12-14 minutes until completely tender.

Drain and return cauliflower to pot.

Add the almond milk, butter, and garlic. Using an immersion blender, combine ingredients. The cauliflower should be fairly thick to resemble the consistency of grits. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Clean Mojito Mocktail

Serves 1

Ingredients:

5 blueberries

3 mint leaves

1 part Firebrew – Hibiscus

1/2 part lime juice

2 parts water

3/4 part Clean Simple Syrup Raw Honey Water Clean Simple Syrup: Combine equal parts of warm raw honey with warm water. Store in a jar in the refrigerator and use as a sweetener for cooking,coffee and drinks.



Instructions:

Muddle mint and blueberries in a cocktail glass of choice. Be sure not to bruise the blueberries – muddle just to open them up and release some juice.

Pour Firebrew, lime juice, clean simple syrup, and water into a cocktail shaker with some ice.

Shake it up!

Add fresh ice to the glass of choice and pour the mixture into the glass to be served.