NOLA Flavor with Chilango’s Bar & Grill

NOLA Flavor Saver
Posted: / Updated:

Chilango’s Bar & Grill

Chilango’s Seafood Restaurant

  • Address
    • 3617 Williams Blvd,
    • Kenner, LA 70065
  • Phone
    • (504) 471-6100
  • Hours
    • Sunday-Thursday: 9:00am-10:00pm
    • Friday & Saturday: 9:00am – 1:00am
  • Facebook
  • Instagram

Bistec a la Mexicana

Ingredients:

  • 1 pound of Inside Skirt
  • 1/4 oz. Cumin
  • 1/2 oz. Meat seasoning
  • 3 pieces of Peeled garlic clove
  • 1 oz Olive oil
  • 1 oz. Water
  • Salt and Pepper to taste
  • 4 oz. Lea & Perrins Worcestershire Sauce
  • 4 oz. Jarrito Mandarin (Mexican soda)
  • 1/2 Onion
  • 1 1/2 Tomatoes
  • 2 Jalapeño or Serrano Peppers

Instructions:

  • Cut the beef in strips.
  • Marinate the meat by cutting the garlic into small pieces and then mixing it with the cumin, fajita seasoning and olive oil
  • Chop the onions, tomatoes & jalapeños or serrano peppers in slices
  • Add a little olive oil to the preheated pan at medium-high heat
  • Add meat to the pan – the beef will start to release its juices
  • Cook until most of the juice has evaporated
  • And then add the onions
  • Cook until onions start to brown
  • Then add the jalapeños or serrano and tomatoes
  • Add the Lea & Perrins sauce and cook for around 1 minute
  • Add the Jarrito Mandarin soda
  • Cook until the sauce has reduced and thickened.
  • Serve your “Bistec a la Mexicana” with a big stack of warm corn tortillas, rice & refried beans on the side.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News