NOLA Flavor with Chilango’s Bar & Grill

Chilango’s Bar & Grill
- Address
- 1506 S. Carrollton Ave,
- New Orleans, LA 70118
- Phone
- (504) 766-9949
- Hours
- Monday-Sunday: 10:00am-9:30pm
- http://chilangosbargrill.com/
Chilango’s Seafood Restaurant
- Address
- 3617 Williams Blvd,
- Kenner, LA 70065
- Phone
- (504) 471-6100
- Hours
- Sunday-Thursday: 9:00am-10:00pm
- Friday & Saturday: 9:00am – 1:00am
Bistec a la Mexicana
Ingredients:
- 1 pound of Inside Skirt
- 1/4 oz. Cumin
- 1/2 oz. Meat seasoning
- 3 pieces of Peeled garlic clove
- 1 oz Olive oil
- 1 oz. Water
- Salt and Pepper to taste
- 4 oz. Lea & Perrins Worcestershire Sauce
- 4 oz. Jarrito Mandarin (Mexican soda)
- 1/2 Onion
- 1 1/2 Tomatoes
- 2 Jalapeño or Serrano Peppers
Instructions:
- Cut the beef in strips.
- Marinate the meat by cutting the garlic into small pieces and then mixing it with the cumin, fajita seasoning and olive oil
- Chop the onions, tomatoes & jalapeños or serrano peppers in slices
- Add a little olive oil to the preheated pan at medium-high heat
- Add meat to the pan – the beef will start to release its juices
- Cook until most of the juice has evaporated
- And then add the onions
- Cook until onions start to brown
- Then add the jalapeños or serrano and tomatoes
- Add the Lea & Perrins sauce and cook for around 1 minute
- Add the Jarrito Mandarin soda
- Cook until the sauce has reduced and thickened.
- Serve your “Bistec a la Mexicana” with a big stack of warm corn tortillas, rice & refried beans on the side.