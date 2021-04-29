NOLA Flavor with Paloma Lake Dinner Series

Paloma Lake Dinner Series
“Join us for our Paloma Lake Dinner Series concept — a gourmet, interactive dining experience utilizing local ingredients. The experience will connect you with nature and the passion of the chef. You will dine in small groups lakeside while the chef prepares your meal over an open flame while showing his choice of ingredients and cooking methods with you. An on-site mixologist will provide specialty cocktails featuring edible wildflowers and herbs from Paloma Lake.” – palomalakela.com
- Date
- Saturday, May 8, 2021
- Time
- 6:00pm – 10:00pm
- Guests may arrive as early as 5:30 for an event introduction and welcome cocktails. Dinner will be served promptly at 6.
- Location
- Paloma Lake
- 4300 Highway 39
- Braithwaite, LA 70040
- Glamping side of the lake
- Menu
- The chef from Black Pearl Catering Co. will be preparing your meal in front of you over an open flame.
- The mixologist from Cocktail+Creative: Curated Cocktail Catering will provide specialty cocktails featuring edible wildflowers and herbs from Paloma Lake.
- Tickets
- Overnight Accommodations (Purchased Separately)
- Overnight accommodations are available for those desire it.
- Complimentary brunch on Sunday, May 9, 2021 at 9:30am is included with all overnight accommodations.
- Brunch Menu
- Click here for more information about Paloma Lake’s overnight accommodations.
Click here for more information about the Paloma Lake Dinner Series.
Click here for more information about Paloma Lake.