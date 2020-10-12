No more empty classrooms. Older students in New Orleans are going back to campus.

The doors are opening once again for 5th-12th grades.

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO)- Classrooms in New Orleans are going to be busy today. Nola Public Schools’ older students are heading back to campus.

Getting the older students back on campus has been a long time in the making. It’s been around eight months since 5th-12th grades have been in an actual classroom.

Going to school will be a little different than what the students were used to before the pandemic.

Nola Public Schools will be combining in-person and virtual learning.

With a steady hold on case numbers and the lack of outbreaks in the district, Superintendent Dr. Henderson Lewis says, it’s safe for the older students to be back on campus.

He attributes the success to the “acute safety standards Nola Public Schools have in place.”

To help put parents at ease, the district is using a specific testing plan, which includes accessibility and frequent testing for the school community. In fact, on some campuses, they’ve recently added testing sites and they’re planning to expand testing to more schools in the next few weeks.

Reminder to all the moms and dads about to rush out the door to get their older students back to school, remember those face coverings and there will be temperature checks when students arrive.

For more from Dr. Lewis, click here to read his full message to students, staff and parents.