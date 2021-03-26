MURDER SUSPECT ON THE RUN: Have you seen this man? He’s wanted for the death of an 8-year-old girl.

HOUMA, La. (WGNO)– Continuing our coverage out of Terrebonne Parish, police say they know who shot and killed a young girl in Houma. The Houma Police Department and the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office have identified the suspect.

Davonta Verret, 23, is who authorities have identified through the investigation and he is still on the run. From witness statements and surveillance videos, Verret is said to be the suspect who shot and killed Treyce Bryant while she was in a car with her mother and a male passenger.

An arrest warrant has been obtained with charges of first-degree murder, and two counts of attempted first-degree murder. Police say they believe Verret was in an ongoing feud with the male passenger in Bryant’s car, resulting in the shooting.

As we’ve previously reported, Treyce Bryant was only 8-years-old. She was just caught in the middle of the two men’s feud. Houma Police Chief, Dana Coleman described Treyce Bryant as “a beautiful, young, aspiring young lady who was a free spirit and loved going to the park.”

A neighbor who knows Bryant’s family says, she heard the gunshots and is devastated at the girl’s death.

“My heart is broken, I feel sorry for the mother and child. She’s going through a lot right now,” the neighbor wanted to be anonymous at the time of the interview. “She’s never going to get that back, I want to cry right now.”

Police say that Verret was driving this light-colored sedan when he was chasing the victims’ vehicle down Main Street in Houma on Monday night. According to records, this is not Davonta Verret’s first run-in with law enforcement.

“Houma Today” reported that Verret was accused of shooting another man in December 2015. Records from Assumption Parish show he was arrested and charged with possession of several drugs last April, along with other charges. Houma Police say Verret is considered armed and dangerous. If seen, call the police immediately.