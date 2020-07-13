Mask mandate in effect but, some exemptions apply.

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO)- Governor John Bel Edwards’ statewide mask mandate is now in effect.

Everyone over the age of 8 is required to wear a mask in public, that includes both indoors and outdoors.

There are some exceptions. You don’t have to wear a mask while you’re eating or drinking, communicating with someone who is hearing impaired or removing your mask for identification.

Also, anyone with a medical condition preventing them from wearing a mask is exempt. Parishes will be allowed to opt out of the mandate, if they fall below the threshold of 100 cases per 100 thousand residents.

Right now, only Grant, Red River and Feliciana Parishes meet that mark.

According to the Governor’s order, businesses must require customers to wear a face mask or they may be issued a citation.

The order also shuts down all bars. Only curbside takeout and delivery will be allowed. All indoor events are limited to 50 people. The new order is set to end on July 24 but, could be extended.