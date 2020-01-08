LSU-themed Cocktail at Jewel of the South

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Are you looking to impress your friends with a fancy LSU-themed cocktail during your National Championship party? Look no further than right here.

Hank Allen visited with Nick Detrich, the co-owner of Jewel of the South, and he learned how to make a fun purple variation of a mojito for your LSU party.

Hibiscus Mojito

Ingredients:

2oz. Hibiscus-Infused Rum

3/4oz. Fresh-Squeezed Lime Juice

3/4 oz. Simple Syrup

2 Mint Sprigs

Crushed Ice

Soda Water

Mint sprig (for garnish)

Lemon peel (for garnish)

Instructions:

Add rum, lime juice and simple syrup into a glass. Press 2 mint sprigs into glass and gently muddle. Fill the glass with crushed ice and top with soda water. Give a slight stir to incorporate. Add mint sprig to side of glass for garnish. Lastly, peel a strip of lemon from the top to the bottom, squeeze the peel over the drink and drop it in the top of the cocktail.

