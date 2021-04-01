NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO)- A day after Governor Edwards announces the state is easing covid restrictions, New Orleans is also making modifications. The ease of restrictions though is not enough in the eyes of the Louisiana Restaurant Association.

A lot of these businesses in the French Quarter are still suffering from the pandemic. With the tight restrictions still in place have in New Orleans, compared to the rest of the state, the Louisiana Restaurant Association is pushing back on Mayor Cantrell’s hold on operations.

The Louisiana Restaurant Association is made up of several restaurants in the French Quarter, the Great New Orleans area and, other parts of the state. They are asking Mayor Cantrell to “get in line” with Governor Edwards on what covid restrictions are in place.

The latest restrictions for NOLA:

Beginning Friday, all indoor public and private gatherings will be limited to 150 people.

Outdoor gatherings will be capped at 250.

Sporting events at outdoor complexes will open up to 50 percent of standing capacity.

Indoor sporting events can only open up to 25 percent capacity.

The city will allow non-athletic events in sports complexes, but organizers must get a special event permit.

Leaders are moving forward with caution, as several other areas of the state have detected a stronger variant of covid.

New Orleans is not making any other changes, including no changes to bar times.

So, if you’re planning on heading out to Bourbon Street this Easter weekend, remember bars close at 11 pm, and to-go drinks will only be allowed between 8 am and 11 pm.