Long lines. Record votes. And in New Orleans, music, of course

And the band plays on to voters around town

NEW ORLEANS – And the band plays on.

And the stage?

WGNO’s Bill Wood says it’s on the sidewalk.

And the audience is the long line of folks waiting to vote.

There’s not just one band.

There are many.

They are all over town.

At voting locations across town.

Since the pandemic pretty much but the live music business out of business, musicians need a new audience.

There’s no bigger, more attentive crowd than the record number of people lining up around America to vote.

They’re in line.

They’re thinking.

Now they’re thinking to the beat of a New Orleans band.