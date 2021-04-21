It’s time for ‘Time’ and an Oscar nod for Best Documentary

Louisiana couple and filmmaker on the red carpet

NEW ORLEANS – It’s time, all right.

Time for the documentary about a Louisiana couple called Time.

It’s the story of a married couple.

Fox and Rob.

They’re the parents of six kids.

All boys.

Fox is the mom.

Rob is the dad.

In Time, Rob is serving a 60-year prison sentence in an armed robbery.

New Orleans filmmaker and Loyola University professor Garrett Bradley is the director.

Rob says, “this little ole story from Northern Louisiana is not much different from the age old story of resilience in the face of extreme adversity.”

Fox says, “we are more than the worst thing we’ve ever done and with God all things are possible even coming back from a near death sentence.”

It’s a documentary about determination.

Once upon a Time.

Find out how it does at the Oscars.

