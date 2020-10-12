Hurricane Delta destroys parts of Vermillion Parish.

ABBEVILLE, La. (WGNO)- Dodging a bullet during Hurricane Laura, Abbeville wasn’t so lucky this go-round.

Leaving a path of destruction behind, Delta made her mark on parts of Vermillion Parish.

“It was scary. We boarded up our windows and I was worried that they were going to break,” said Andre Debois, Abbeville resident.

When you’re driving down Highway 90 towards Abbeville, it’s not until you get to the outskirts of Morgan City, will you see the aftermath of Hurricane Delta.

The next town you hit is New Iberia. You’ll start seeing more damage like powerlines down, signs missing, and remnants of strong winds.

Then in Abbeville it’s clear a strong storm passed through the town.

Waking up after the storm, 95% of the parish didn’t have power. It will likely take days to get the entire parish back on the grid.

“The rain wasn’t too bad as a video I’m about to send you, I was sitting by my pool just enjoying a beer,” shared Debois.

Letting the storm wash over him, Debois said Hurricane Delta is one for the books.

“That wind was really kicking. It was probably 90-100 mph as you can see behind me. I mean these trees didn’t stand a chance verse that wind.”

It was a different experience though for Tracy Chaisson.

“It was an eternity They were much more than 40 or 50 mph,” explained Tracy Chaisson, resident in Abbeville.

Just like that, Delta has come and gone. Now, it’s clean up mode for those in Abbeville.