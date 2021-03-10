Her hands are in history. In her kitchen. Just in time for the big day

Irish Soda Bread is on the St. Paddy's Day Buffet

NEW ORLEANS – Maggie Scales has the right recipe.

It’s all the way from Ireland.

It’s for Irish Soda Bread.

It’s on the menu at her bakery, La Boulangerie.

WGNO’s Bill Wood says it’s a classic.

And it’s just in time for St. Patrick’s Day.

The bread is crispy.

It’s crunchy.

It’s world history.

And Pastry Chef Maggie Scales knows it’s a traditional treat that comes from the country with more than potatoes on the menu.

It’s so sacred, there’s actually a Society of the Preservation of Irish Soda Bread.

Really.

There is.

Irish Soda Bread is simple.

It’s basically just flour, milk, salt and soda.

That’s baking soda.

Maggie Scales adds a little extra to her version.

Raisins.

And eggs.

Bread is the Bible.

It’s a gift from God.

So before you break it, before you decide which side to butter yours on, before you invent the next best thing since a slice of it, just remember, bread is on a roll.

With every loaf.

Every loaf of Irish Soda bread.