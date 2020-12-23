Have you seen the Elf on the Shelf? Check out these viewers’ photos!

NEW ORLEANS – Each year, the Elf on the Shelf returns to families across the country to make sure kids are behaving in order to receive gifts from Santa!

But sometimes, those Elves can get a little mischievous themselves.

WGNO asked viewers to send in photos of what their Elf was up to… and they did not disappoint!

“Felix” wanted to be on TV! He watches over Ms. Michelle & Ms. Judy’s Pre-K class on the North Shore!

“Clyde” working on his Jeep with the Reid family

“Elfie” wants a Walker Family Disney Vacation!

“Elfsa” needed to quarantine with Claire & Ellie Bradley this holiday!

“Gingerbread” helping defeat Thanos with the help of the Avengers and the Trapani family

“Patty Cupcakes” is making sure Emilie & Liam behave with her T-Rex!

“Stitch” is decked out in monograms thanks to Frill Seekers Gifts in Destin, FL

Tammy Lopez’s family Elves took down the big, mean green-machine himself… The Grinch!

“Xander” posing for pictures after laying off the Christmas cookies this year!

“Tink” the Elf looks super cozy watching over the Haynes family this Christmas!

Is your Elf on the Shelf surprising your family this holiday season? We want to see them!

Send your pictures or videos to pics@wgno.com and they may be featured on-air! Happy Holidays!