Cocktail expert Matt Ray from the Sazerac House showed us how to make some delicious cocktails perfect for Halloween and the rest of the fall season.

Recipes are courtesy of the Sazerac House.

Guillotine Joe No 2

Ingredients:

2oz Jung & Wulff Barbados Rum

.25oz Columbo Coffee Liqueur

.5oz Pumpkin Spice Syrup (recipe below)

14 Drops Bittermens Tiki Bitters

Orange twist

Ice cubes

Tools:

Short rocks glass

Jigger

Barspoon

Y-Peeler

Instructions:

In a double old-fashioned or short rocks glass, add the Jung & Wulff Rum, Columbo Coffee Liqueur, pumpkin syrup, and bitters. Add ice and stir for 15 seconds. Garnish with orange twist.

*Pumpkin Spice Syrup

Ingredients:

15oz can pumpkin puree

Peels of 1 orange

Peels of 1 lemon

2 Tbsp pumpkin pie spice mix

2 cups raw turbinado sugar

4 cups water

Instructions:

Combine water and spice mix in a pot and simmer for 3 minutes. Add puree, peels, and sugar, then stir until dissolved. Fine strain with a cheesecloth to remove peels and spices. Bottle and keep cold.

Maple Leaf

Ingredients:

2oz Buffalo Trace Bourbon

1oz lemon juice

.5oz maple syrup

Ice cubes

Tools:

Stemmed cocktail glass

Shaker set

Jigger

Cocktail strainer

Fine mesh strainer

Instructions:

In a mixing tin, add the Buffalo Trace Bourbon, lemon juice, and maple syrup, then add ice and shake. Double strain into a coupe or a cocktail glass. No garnish necessary.

