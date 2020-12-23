Greasing of the Poles: here’s how it will still happen for Mardi Gras 2021

Royal Sonesta New Orleans has a plan to keep the party going

NEW ORLEANS – It’s a Mardi Gras tradition.

It’s called Greasing of the Poles.

It’s a contest to see who does it best in front of Royal Sonesta New Orleans.

That’s the hotel where the pole party happens always on the Friday before Mardi Gras.

WGNO’s Bill Wood says what started as a party with a purpose is now a part of New Orleans’ Mardi Gras celebrations.

But with the pandemic, how will it happen.

Bill chats with Royal Sonesta New Orleans’ General Manager Al Groos to get the plan to keep the party going.