Graduations back on the books, when you will see your child cross the stage.

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WGNO)- Jefferson Parish announced that they will hold in-person graduation ceremonies for the class of 2020 in July. Most of the ceremonies will take place at the Pontchartrain Center between July 6th and 9th.

The School Board also said in its announcement that the ceremonies and processions will be abbreviated and that extra safety precautions will be taken. Speeches and performances will be limited and the number of invitations will be reduced.

The ceremonies will be recorded and made available online for anyone who can’t be a part of the in-person graduation.