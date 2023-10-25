NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Wednesday’s Good Morning New Orleans salute is to U. S. Navy Aviation Ordnanceman Third Class Jared Hossley aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln.

Hossley is a native New Orleanian, and the ship is currently underway conducting routine operations in the Pacific Ocean.

Thank you for your service!

