Get FUELED with Molly | Wellness Microsteps that also benefit our immunity

As we continue to settle into our new normal over the coming weeks and months, it’s essential that we prioritize well-being in our own lives, including healthy behaviors around nutrition, sleep, stress management and physical activity.

Each of these play a key role in protecting our mental wellness and our immune system. Here’s a rundown of strategies to keep in mind:

NUTRITION | sugars and processed carbs are inflammatory, do our best to limit these. Incorporate as many veggies as possible, along with fresh fruits (especially berries).

ALCOHOL | eliminate (or continue to eliminate if already gave up for Lent), or limit to not more than 1-2 drinks per day.

PHYSICAL ACTIVITY | any type of movement counts! Aim for at least 30 minutes a day, but even 5-10 minutes is enough to enhance endorphin release and boost mood.

SLEEP | aim for at least 7 hours per night for optimal immune function. Skimping on sleep also makes it more likely that we eat more refined processed carbs, drink more alcohol, and skip our workouts.

