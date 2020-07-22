Get FUELED with Molly | Top Picks on the Bread Aisle

Being mindful of carbs doesn’t mean we have to eliminate everyday favorites like sliced bread! Registered dietitian Molly Kimball shares her top picks for bread that’s delicious and nourishing as well.
- 21 Whole Grain & Seed and PowerSeed are my favorites.
- All-organic + nonGMO and 100% whole grain.
- Looking to trim back carbs a bit? Opt for the THIN sliced varieties of DKB!
- 7 Nut & Seed and Original Paleo Bread are my top pick within this brand.
- Ingredient include eggs, almond butter, flaxseed, psyllium husk, almond flour, apple cider vinegar
- All gluten-free ingredient without the white rice, potato or tapioca starches in many GF breads
- Per slice: 110 calories and 4 grams net carbs
SOURDOUGH BREAD, 100% WHOLE GRAIN
- Artisan-style, homemade DIY with sourdough starter
- Store-bought – e.g. Bellegarde Bakery and other local artisan bakeries
- Update: As of July 25, Bellegarde Bakery is temporarily closing due to Covid-19
- Traditional sourdough bread has an extended fermentation time, so the yeast has more time to digest the gluten, making it easier for us to digest, particularly individuals who may normally be sensitive to the effects of gluten
- Check out Molly’s entire podcast on bread, featuring Bellegarde Bakery’s head baker, link here
##
Want more from Molly? Click here to sign up for Eat Fit Wellness Bites weekly e-newsletter with links to her Get the Skinny TV segments here on WGNO and more! Follow Molly on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram: @MollyKimballRD – and check out her weekly podcast; just search ‘Molly Kimball’ on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or your favorite podcast app.