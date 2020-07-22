Get FUELED with Molly | Top Picks on the Bread Aisle

Mayo gets a bad rap, but it’s not all bad news. To help guide you the next time you’re making creamy sauces, dressings and dips, or simply spreading onto a sandwich, Molly shares her top picks and worst mayo bets in this week’s Love It, Like It, Hate It!

Note // Greek yogurt can be used in place of mayo in creamy dips, sauces and dressings. Molly’s top pick is Fage 2% Greek Yogurt.