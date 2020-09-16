GET FUELED with Molly | Top picks for good-for-you dips

Personally, ginger is one of my favorite things, I love using it in cooking, I add it to hot tea each morning, and I love snacking on candied ginger.

While candied ginger may feel like a nourishing indulgence that combines the health benefits of ginger with a bit of a sweet treat, the reality is that candied ginger can slip in more than 5 spoonfuls of sugar in every serving. In today’s segment, Molly shares her “This” or “That” tips for Candied Ginger that’s truly as nutritious as it sounds!