Get FUELED with Molly | Top 3 Protein-Rich Breakfast Cereals

Breakfast cereal is one of my least favorite breakfast options – it’s typically high in carbs with minimal protein, and often not much fiber, either. There are a few options of protein-rich + fiber-rich cereals that also taste good – they’re not always easy to find, but they’re out there!

TIP: Check product websites for store-locator in your region.

ProGranola by Julian Bakery

Per ½ cup: 97 calories – 14 grams carbs (2 net carbs) – 12 grams fiber – 0 sugar – 12 grams protein

Ingredients include egg white powder, prebiotic fiber, pumpkin seeds, chia seeds, flax seeds, sesame seeds

Sweetened with monk fruit

Kay’s Naturals Cereal (in Apple Cinnamon, Honey Almond, or French Vanilla)

PROMO FOR WGNO VIEWERS! Enter NOLA2020 at checkout at www.kaysnaturals.com for 30% off

Per serving: 120 calories, 18 grams carbohydrate (8 net carbs), 4 grams fiber, 3 grams sugar, 12 grams protein

Ingredients include non-GMO soy protein isolate and pea fiber; sweetened with stevia

Added bonus: available in single-serving packs.

Catalina Crunch Keto Friendly Cereal

Per ½ cup: 90 calories, 12 grams carbohydrate (5 net carbs), 7 grams fiber, 0 sugar, 8 grams protein

Ingredients include organic pea protein, various fibers, sunflower oil, avocado oil

Sweetened with monk fruit

