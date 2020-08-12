Get FUELED with Molly | Top 3 Protein-Rich Breakfast Cereals

Breakfast cereal is one of my least favorite breakfast options – it’s typically high in carbs with minimal protein, and often not much fiber, either. There are a few options of protein-rich + fiber-rich cereals that also taste good – they’re not always easy to find, but they’re out there!
TIP: Check product websites for store-locator in your region.
- Per ½ cup: 97 calories – 14 grams carbs (2 net carbs) – 12 grams fiber – 0 sugar – 12 grams protein
- Ingredients include egg white powder, prebiotic fiber, pumpkin seeds, chia seeds, flax seeds, sesame seeds
- Sweetened with monk fruit
Kay’s Naturals Cereal (in Apple Cinnamon, Honey Almond, or French Vanilla)
- Per serving: 120 calories, 18 grams carbohydrate (8 net carbs), 4 grams fiber, 3 grams sugar, 12 grams protein
- Ingredients include non-GMO soy protein isolate and pea fiber; sweetened with stevia
- Added bonus: available in single-serving packs.
Catalina Crunch Keto Friendly Cereal
- Per ½ cup: 90 calories, 12 grams carbohydrate (5 net carbs), 7 grams fiber, 0 sugar, 8 grams protein
- Ingredients include organic pea protein, various fibers, sunflower oil, avocado oil
- Sweetened with monk fruit
