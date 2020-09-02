Get FUELED with Molly | This or That: Candied Ginger

Personally, ginger is one of my favorite things, I love using it in cooking, I add it to hot tea each morning, and I love snacking on candied ginger.

While candied ginger may feel like a nourishing indulgence that combines the health benefits of ginger with a bit of a sweet treat, the reality is that candied ginger can slip in more than 5 spoonfuls of sugar in every serving. In today’s segment, Molly shares her “This” or “That” tips for Candied Ginger that’s truly as nutritious as it sounds!

Candied Ginger | 140 calories and 24 grams of sugar per handful (40 grams)

140 calories and 24 grams of sugar per handful (40 grams) DIY Candied Ginger, recipe below | 5 calories and 0 sugar per handful (40 grams)

RECIPE | DIY Candied Ginger, adapted from The Eat Fit Cookbook

Ingredients:

3 inches ginger root, peeled and sliced

¼ cup + 2 tablespoons Granular Swerve (2 tablespoons reserved)

¼ cup + 2 tablespoons Granular Swerve ½ cup water

Instructions:

In a saucepan over medium heat, combine ginger slices, Swerve (all but reserved 2 tablespoons), and water. Stir until Swerve dissolves. Boil for about 20 minutes, until syrup begins to thicken. Remove from heat, strain to remove ginger, and let cool. Toss ginger slices with reserved Swerve to coat. Save Ginger Simple Syrup for use in a mocktail, cocktail, tea or smoothie.

##Want more from Molly? Click here to sign up for Eat Fit Wellness Bites weekly e-newsletter with links to her Get the Skinny TV segments here on WGNO and more! Follow Molly on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram: @MollyKimballRD – and check out her weekly podcast; just search ‘Molly Kimball’ on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or your favorite podcast app.