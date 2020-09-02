Get FUELED with Molly | The Healing Power of Ginger

Fresh, dried, powdered, juiced or even candied, if you love ginger, you’ll love this: Five science-backed health benefits of this favorite spice, plus how to get more into our diets.

5 Science-Backed Health Benefits of Ginger

1. Anti-inflammatory effects due to gingerol, the main bioactive compound in ginger. Combatting inflammation can help improve muscle pain, soreness, symptoms of osteoarthritis,

2. Effective nausea treatment, including sea sickness, morning sickness, and nausea related to chemo treatments

3. Linked to an improvement in blood sugar control, including fasting blood glucose and HbA1c (a marker of long-term blood glucose control).

4. May improve symptoms of PMS

5. Gingerol can help to lower the risk of infections, inhibiting the growth of certain types of bacteria

Ginger: How to add more into our diets

Candied Ginger – recipe here

Ginger Tea: Hot water + ginger

Grated or pureed for stir-fries, soups, sauces

Juiced – can freeze into cubes to add to smoothies

Pickled ginger – look for varieties with less sodium

