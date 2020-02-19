Get Fueled with Molly | The Alcohol Free For 40 Challenge: benefits on our brain, body and spirit

The 5th annual #AlcoholFreeFor40 Challenge kicks off next week on Ash Wednesday. And this challenge isn’t just about giving up alcohol – it’s also about what we’re getting in return, including whole-body benefits for our brain, body and spirit.

The 5th annual #AlcoholFreeFor40 Challenge kicks off next week on Ash Wednesday. And this challenge isn’t just about giving up alcohol – it’s also about what we’re getting in return, including whole-body benefits for our brain, body and spirit.

DETAILS OF THE CHALLENGE

WHEN: Ash Wednesday through Easter

WHAT: Give up all alcohol from Ash Wednesday until Easter. Before you stop drinking (or within one or two days after you stop) establish a few baseline metrics, and then repeat these metrics after the challenge to note progress and improvements. They include:

Record your weight.

Close-up photo of your face, one that shows the details of your skin and eyes.

Lab work including markers of inflammation, liver health, and alcohol toxicity: full list of labs at www.AlcoholFreeFor40.com.

KICKOFF EVENT

Ochsner Eat Fit is coordinating pre- and post-challenge metrics in 5 regions across the state

When Thursday February 27 from 4 to 8 p.m.

Thursday February 27 from 4 to 8 p.m. Where : Locations in NOLA, Northshore, BR, Lafayette, Shreveport

: Locations in NOLA, Northshore, BR, Lafayette, Shreveport Price : $25 (more than $400 value)

: $25 (more than $400 value) Sign up via Eventbrite at www.AlcoholFreeFor40.com

SOCIAL SUPPORT

#AlcoholFreeFor40 Facebook Group: follow the journey of others and share your own experiences, challenges, successes, mocktail recipes and photos.

Happy Hour Workouts and Mocktail Meet-Ups across the state, follow Eat Fit or check back regular at www.AlcoholFreeFor40.com for latest details.

WHY TAKE THE CHALLENGE: The #AlcoholFreeFor40 Challenge gives us the opportunity to explore what drives our behaviors, understand our reactions to everyday stressors, and provides us with tools and strategies that we can carry with us well after this 40-day self-experiment.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Improved Stress + Anxiety

Better Sleep

Healthier-looking skin and eyes

Enhanced mental clarify, focus

Better mood

Improved blood pressure control

+ more

STRATEGIES FOR SUCCESS

Prepare for the inevitable “witching hours” of temptation

Determine your replacement behaviors

Take care of your basic needs in terms of healthy diet, sleep and stress management.

Make the most of the challenge: Throughout the challenge, take the time to dial in and be aware of the microbenefits of going alcohol-free.

##

Want more from Molly? Click here to sign up for Nutrition Bites, the Eat Fit weekly e-newsletter with links to her FUELED TV segments here on WGNO, and her articles in Thrive Global! Follow Molly on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram: @MollyKimballRD – and check out her weekly podcast, FUELED Wellness + Nutrition with Molly; just search ‘Molly Kimball’ on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or your favorite podcast app.