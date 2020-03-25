Get FUELED with Molly | Sugar Swaps Toolkit

Craving sugar is a natural response to stress. Carb-rich and sugary foods, especially when combined with salt and fat, actually stimulate our brains in much the same way that drugs like cocaine and amphetamines do, providing a temporary relief of feelings of anxiety or depression. In fact, even simply reading about certain foods can trigger a response of desire, craving, or even cause your mouth to water – all of which are normal, natural reactions.

To help get you through the potential roller coaster of emotion and anxiety, here are some of our favorite go-to sugar replacers.

Swerve Bake Mixes [gluten free, grain free]

Chocolate Chip Cookies: 90 calories, 12 grams carbs, 3 grams sugar, 2 grams added sugar

Vanilla Cake Mix: 90 calories, 16 grams carbs, 1 gram sugar, 0 grams added sugar

Chocolate Cake Mix: 70 calories, 14 grams carbs, 1 gram sugar, 0 grams added sugar

Pancake + Waffle Mix: 120 calories, 17 grams carbs, 1 gram sugar, 0 grams added sugar

ProCookie Organic Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip by Julian Bakery

240 calories, 23 grams carbs (5 grams net carbs), 2 grams sugar, 0 grams added sugar

Cookie Dough Keto Bites by Bhu Foods

Flavors includeChocolate Chip , Double Dark Chocolate, White Chocolate Macadamia Cookie Dough

110-130 calories, 6-8 grams carbs, 1 gram sugar, 0 added sugar

Halo Top Ice Cream [e.g Birthday Cake Ice Cream]

Per half-cup: 100 calories, 19 grams carbs, 8 grams sugar, 4 grams added sugar

Smart Sweets Gummy Candy

Per 2-oz: 90 calories, 0 fat, 33 grams carb (5 net carbs), 28 grams fiber, 3 grams sugar

Peanut Butter Cups | Eat Fit Cookbook, link to recipe featured on WGNO, here

200 calories, 10 grams carbs (1 gram net carb), 0 grams sugar

Boost your own personal ‘Social Distancing” Toolkit:

Download the Eat Fit Smartphone app for healthy recipes, including zero-proof cocktails, mocktails and Eat Fit dishes, along with brand-specific shopping guides for nutritious food + drink to stock up on.

Visit www.OchsnerFitness.com for at-home workout videos that will continue to be added over the coming weeks and months.

