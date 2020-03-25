Get FUELED with Molly | Staying positive in stressful times

Our lives have been turned upside down, and we’re already seeing the tremendous physical, mental and emotional toll that Coronavirus has brought into our world.

Very little is in our control right now, but how we choose to spend the additional downtime that many of may be facing is something that most of us can control. And with a solid wellness plan in place, it’s absolutely possible that we can come out on the other side of this a healthier, more positive version of ourselves.

Make space for positivity. Embrace the happiness in even the smallest flashes of joy that pop up throughout our day. Actively seek out those little moments of delight to help us shift to a more positive mindset. They’re there, I promise, we just don’t always see them.

Manage stress as best possible. Chronic stress can wreak havoc on our immune system. We can’t control what happens around us, but we can do out best to buffer our reactions to these stressors. Set boundaries on our exposure to news and Coronavirus updates. Stay informed, of course, but make sure we’re taking enough time to step away and separate our thoughts, energy and focus.

Develop a schedule. Having a daily routine in place can help us to feel more in control and makes room for what really matters. Routine can benefit our mental health, plus it can help us strengthen healthy habits, reduce stress levels, and cope with the changing world around us. Think about what your daily schedule will look like in terms of sleep, work (especially for those working from home), physical activity, mealtimes, and chill time.

We are incredibly resilient. It’s up to us if we choose to allow this to break our spirit.

Boost your own personal ‘Social Distancing” Toolkit:

