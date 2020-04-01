Get FUELED with Molly | Salty-Crunchy Swaps Toolkit

If you feel like you could down a bag of chips right now, you’re not alone. Carb-rich foods like chips, pizza and pasta activate certain receptors in our brains that provide us with a fleeting relief of feelings of anxiety or depression. In fact, even simply reading about these foods can trigger cravings.

To help get you through the next few weeks without throwing in the towel on nutrition, here are some of our favorite go-to trade-outs for chips and other salty, crunchy snacks.

Whisps Cheese Crisps | 100% cheese crisps

170 calories, 330 mg sodium, 1 gram carbs, 0 grams fiber, 10 grams protein

Just the Cheese | 100% baked cheese bars

150 calories, 300 mg sodium, <1 gram carb, 0 grams fiber, 8 grams protein

Rhythm Superfoods

Cauliflower Bites : 190 calories, 1.5 grams sat fat, 240 mg sodium, 9 grams carbs, 3 grams fiber, 3 grams protein

190 calories, 1.5 grams sat fat, 240 mg sodium, 9 grams carbs, 3 grams fiber, 3 grams protein Carrot Sticks: 140 calories, 0 sat fat, 115 mg sodium, 29 grams carbs, 11 grams fiber, 3 grams protein

Lesser Evil Grain Free Egg White Curls

130 calories, 250 mg sodium, 13 grams carbs, <1 grams fiber, 6 grams protein

Optimum Nutrition – Protein Ridges

170 calories, 320 mg sodium, 15 grams carbs, <1 grams fiber, 15 grams protein

Quest Nutrition – Protein Chips

140 calories, 330 mg sodium, 5 grams carbs, 1 gram fiber, 19 grams protein

