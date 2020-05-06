Watch Now
Good Morning New Orleans

Get FUELED with Molly | Quarantine Favorites: 3 new finds to satisfy our cravings

Get the Skinny

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Mix things up with these 3 new finds that make it easy to eat nutritiously plus add a bit of variety to our diets, helping to satisfy cravings for chocolatey-sweet, spicy savory, or rich + creamy. Each of the product websites has a locator feature to find stores in your area that carry it.

Bitchin’ Sauce | Chipotle, Cilantro Lime, Original | vegan

  • This has been my go-to snack during coronavirus quarantine, I stock up on 5 at a time!
  • Almond-based dip that’s so savory + rich, you would never know it’s centered on almonds – nor that it’s vegan.
  • Pair it with veggies, lean protein, whole grain crackers, or toss with low-carb pasta or rice swaps.
  • Ingredients include almonds, grapeseed oil, lemon juice, nutritional yeast, Bragg liquid aminos, garlic, spices, sea salt
  • Per serving:  90 calories, 9 grams fat, 130 mg sodium, 1.5 grams carbs, 0 sugar, 2 grams protein

Bhu Keto Bites | individually-wrapped “cookie-dough” bites! | vegan, gluten free

  • Flavors include Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, White Chocolate Macadamia Cookie Dough, Double Dark Cookie Dough
  • Ingredients include: Roasted Cashews, Organic Red Palm Oil (Certified Sustainable), Organic Prebiotic Fiber, Organic Chocolate Chips [sweetened with monkfruit], Organic Pea Protein, Sea Salt, Organic Monk Fruit.
  • Per Bite: 110 calories, 8 grams fat, 8 grams carb, 6 grams fiber, 1 gram sugar, 6 grams protein

Power Provisions Paleo Soups | grab & go cups with added MCT oil + Collagen

  • Just add water!
  • Ingredients include coconut milk, chicken bone broth, MCT oil, herbs, spices
  • Per carton (Coconut Milk Thai): 170 calories, 9 grams fat, 5 grams carb, 1 gram sugar, 18 grams protein

##

Want more from Molly?  Click here to sign up for Nutrition Bites, her weekly e-newsletter with links to her Get the Skinny TV segments here on WGNO, and her weekly column in NOLA.com|The Times-Picayune!   Follow Molly on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram:  @MollyKimballRD – and check out her weekly podcast; just search ‘Molly Kimball’ on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or your favorite podcast app.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News