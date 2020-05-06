Get FUELED with Molly | Quarantine Favorites: 3 new finds to satisfy our cravings

If you love gummy bears but don’t want all the added sugar and artificial food dyes, you’ve got to try these adorable little gummies by Ben McLauchlin of Swerve.

COLLAGEN VS. GELATIN | Collagen is gelatin that's been hydrolyzed to break up the proteins into smaller components, making collagen extremely soluble in water. Gelatin, on the other hand, causes liquids to gel, and is perfect for these gummy bears.