Get FUELED with Molly | Quarantine Favorites: 3 new finds to satisfy our cravings

Mix things up with these 3 new finds that make it easy to eat nutritiously plus add a bit of variety to our diets, helping to satisfy cravings for chocolatey-sweet, spicy savory, or rich + creamy. Each of the product websites has a locator feature to find stores in your area that carry it.
Bitchin’ Sauce | Chipotle, Cilantro Lime, Original | vegan
- This has been my go-to snack during coronavirus quarantine, I stock up on 5 at a time!
- Almond-based dip that’s so savory + rich, you would never know it’s centered on almonds – nor that it’s vegan.
- Pair it with veggies, lean protein, whole grain crackers, or toss with low-carb pasta or rice swaps.
- Ingredients include almonds, grapeseed oil, lemon juice, nutritional yeast, Bragg liquid aminos, garlic, spices, sea salt
- Per serving: 90 calories, 9 grams fat, 130 mg sodium, 1.5 grams carbs, 0 sugar, 2 grams protein
Bhu Keto Bites | individually-wrapped “cookie-dough” bites! | vegan, gluten free
- Flavors include Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, White Chocolate Macadamia Cookie Dough, Double Dark Cookie Dough
- Ingredients include: Roasted Cashews, Organic Red Palm Oil (Certified Sustainable), Organic Prebiotic Fiber, Organic Chocolate Chips [sweetened with monkfruit], Organic Pea Protein, Sea Salt, Organic Monk Fruit.
- Per Bite: 110 calories, 8 grams fat, 8 grams carb, 6 grams fiber, 1 gram sugar, 6 grams protein
Power Provisions Paleo Soups | grab & go cups with added MCT oil + Collagen
- Just add water!
- Ingredients include coconut milk, chicken bone broth, MCT oil, herbs, spices
- Per carton (Coconut Milk Thai): 170 calories, 9 grams fat, 5 grams carb, 1 gram sugar, 18 grams protein
