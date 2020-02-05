Get Fueled with Molly | Popeyes Chicken Sandwich Remix

Let’s be honest, nothing is going to be exactly like the now-famous Popeyes Chicken Sandwich. But with less than half the calories, 75 percent less sodium, and nearly 75 percent more protein, our Eat Fit version of the celebrated sandwich just may be worth it.

By the Numbers: The Eat Fit version has 63% fewer calories, 55% less fat, 58% less saturated fat, 75% less sodium, 34% fewer carbs, and 75% more protein

Popeyes Chicken Sandwich with Spicy Mayonnaise: 690 calories, 42 grams fat, 14 grams saturated fat, 1443 mg sodium, 50 grams carbohydrate, 20 grams protein

Eat Fit Chicken Sandwich with Spicy Sauce: 440 calories, 19 grams fat, 6 grams saturated fat, 350 mg sodium, 33 grams carbohydrate, 34 grams protein

Save time + money: We spent more time the drive-thru than it took to assemble the Eat Fit version. Not to mention, the Eat Fit version costs less. And making pickles at home is a cinch, plus it saves money, salt and sugar.

Bonus time saver: Tyson Air-Fried Chicken (though they are breaded with white flour).

A huge THANK YOU to Tulane Dietetic Interns Maria Sylvester Terry and Grassia Melendez for the research and recipe testing for the Popeyes Chicken Sandwich Remix!

RECIPE FOR EAT FIT CHICKEN SANWCIH WITH SPICY SAUCE

Build your good-for-you chicken sandwich with the following key ingredients, served on a 100% whole grain bun. We used Nature’s Own 100% whole wheat.

For the Spicy Sauce:

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons 2% Greek yogurt

5 dashes Tabasco

Pinch of paprika

Pinch of garlic salt

Instructions:

Mix yogurt, hot sauce, and spices in a small bowl. Add additional spices or yogurt to taste.

For the Pickles:

Ingredients:

1 cucumber

1 cup apple cider vinegar

1 small yellow onion

1 cup water

1 teaspoon sugar

1 teaspoon salt

1.5 teaspoon pickling spices

Instructions:

Slice the cucumber and onion into ¼-inch slices. Pack them tightly into mason jars leaving 1/2 inch of headspace at the top of the jar. In a small saucepan over medium-high heat, bring vinegar, water, sugar, salt, and spices to a simmer. Cook until sugar and salt are dissolved. Pour the brine over the cucumbers. Cover with a lid and refrigerate for at least 24 hours.

For the Chicken (recipe adapted from Paleo Running Momma):

Ingredients:

1 pound boneless skinless chicken breasts

1 cup blanched almond flour

1/4 cup coconut flour

1 1/4 teaspoons fine grain sea salt

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon Creole seasoning blend

1 egg, whisked

3 tablespoons coconut oil + 2 tablespoons ghee or light olive oil for frying

Instructions:

Mix dry ingredients in a medium shallow bowl (you will dredge the cutlets in the mixture). Have your whisked egg in a shallow bowl; heat a large, heavy, deep skillet over medium heat and add 3 tablespoons total of coconut oil. Once the skillet it preheated (you can see if a drop of the dry mixture sizzles), dip one cutlet in the egg, shaking off excess, then coat in the dry mixture, shaking off excess. Place the chicken in the pan, then repeat the process for each piece of chicken. Cook on one side until medium-golden brown (2 minutes) and crisp, then carefully turn over the chicken with tongs and cook the second side until golden brown and juices run clear, about 2 minutes, depending on the thickness of your chicken. Carefully remove chicken cutlets from skillet with tongs and place on a paper towel-lined plate to absorb excess grease.

