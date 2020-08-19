Get FUELED with Molly | Love it, Like it, Hate it: Tea

We hear about the health benefits of tea, but how can we be sure that we’re truly getting quality tea? In today’s Love it, Like it, Hate it, registered dietitian Molly Kimball shares tips from the pros.

Most tea sold commercially is mass produced and sold in individual bags, which disguises what the tea actually looks like. The tea inside is often just what’s referred to as the “dust” or “fannings” of tea, comprised of finely-broken or crushed pieces of low-quality tea leaves. This ‘dust’ is the lowest grade of tea.

Plus, the bags are typically nylon or plastic – and the plastic can seep into our tea. A 2019 peer-reviewed study published in the Environmental Science & Technology journal found that plastic tea bags – when steeping in nearly boiling water – shed more than 10 billion microplastic and nanoplastic particles into the water.

Single-origin, specialty tea, on the other hand, consists of high quality (younger, top leaves), often sold as whole leaf, loose leaf tea. And, unlike the filter bags that prevent the tea leaf from opening fully, loose leaf tea allows us to experience the full flavor and nuances.

How to brew loose-leaf tea | Use a stainless steel brewing basket, stainless steel infuser ball or even a teapot.

TIP: Check product websites for store-locator in your region

LOVE IT!

Loose Leaf Teas such as those by Gachi Tea, Verdant Tea or In Pursuit of Tea

LIKE IT!

Bagged Teas such as those by The Republic of Tea or Celestial Seasonings

Sustainable packaging – bags without strings, tags or staples

Responsibly sourced ingredients

No artificial flavors, colors or preservatives

HATE IT!

Sugar-Sweetened Teas – 24 grams added sugar per 12-ounce serving

Crystal Light “Sweet” Tea – 0 sugar per serving

Three different types of artificial sweeteners: sucralose, aspartame, acesulfame potassium

Three types of artificial food dye: red 40, blue 1, yellow 5

Corn syrup solids is the ingredient immediately following “instant tea”

