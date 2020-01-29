Get Fueled with Molly | Love it, Like it, Hate it: Ready-Made Meatballs

Molly’s “Love it” frozen meatball picks are lower in sodium, saturated fat and carbs than many standard beef meatballs.

Meatballs are an easy way to add flavor and protein to a meal, and now it’s easier than ever with a variety of frozen meatball options. Molly’s “Love it” picks are lower in sodium, saturated fat and carbs than many standard beef meatballs.

LOVE IT!

Made with lean animal protein or plant protein; negligible saturated fat and moderate in sodium and carbs.

Beetnik Organic Chicken Meatballs | $8.98 @ Walmart (GF)

Ingredients Include: Organic Chicken, Water, Organic Gluten Free Bread Crumbs, Sea Salt, Organic Plum Juice Concentrate, Seasonings

Organic Chicken, Water, Organic Gluten Free Bread Crumbs, Sea Salt, Organic Plum Juice Concentrate, Seasonings Nutrition Facts per Serving: 4 Meatballs (5 Servings per Container), 100 Calories, 0.5 grams sat fat, 220 mg sodium, 5 grams carbs, 0 fiber, 0 sugar, 15 grams protein

Gardein Classic Meatless Meatballs | $4.79 @ Walmart (Vegan, Dairy Free)

Ingredients Include: Textured Vegetable Protein (Soy Protein Concentrate), Canola Oil, Vital Wheat Gluten, Soy Protein Isolate, White Flour, Methylcellulose, Spices, Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Distilled Vinegar, Natural Flavors, Salt, Cane Sugar, Pea Protein

Textured Vegetable Protein (Soy Protein Concentrate), Canola Oil, Vital Wheat Gluten, Soy Protein Isolate, White Flour, Methylcellulose, Spices, Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Distilled Vinegar, Natural Flavors, Salt, Cane Sugar, Pea Protein Nutrition Facts Per Serving: 3 Meatballs (4 Servings Per Container), 150 Calories, 0.5 g Saturated Fat, 380 mg Sodium, 9g Carbs, 3g Fiber, <1 g Added Sugar, 14g Protein

LIKE IT!

Made from lean meat but still high in sodium.

Colameco’s Fully Cooked Gluten Free Italian Style Meatballs | $7.99 @ Whole Foods

Ingredients Include: Turkey, Water, Rice Flour, Romano Cheese, Seasonings

Turkey, Water, Rice Flour, Romano Cheese, Seasonings Nutrition Facts Per Serving: 3 Meatballs (4.5 Servings Per Container), 150 Calories, 2.5g Saturated Fat, 520 mg Sodium, 5g Carbs, 0g Sugars, 15g Protein

Nature’s Rancher Fully Cooked Turkey Meatballs | $6.99 per bag @ Whole Foods

Ingredients Include: Turkey, Water, Seasoning, Bread Crumbs, White Flour, Spices, Brown Sugar, Romano Cheese, Textured Soy Flour, Ricotta Cheese and Natural Flavor

Turkey, Water, Seasoning, Bread Crumbs, White Flour, Spices, Brown Sugar, Romano Cheese, Textured Soy Flour, Ricotta Cheese and Natural Flavor Nutrition Facts per serving: 3 meatballs or 85g ( 7 Servings Per Container) 140 Calories, 2.5 g Saturated Fat, 560mg Sodium, 4g Carbs, 1g Fiber, 1g Sugar, 12g Protein

HATE IT!

Higher in sodium and saturated fat, contain trans fat, have unnecessary ingredient (caramel coloring), and are lower in protein than the other “Love it” and “Like it” Products.

Nature’s Rancher Fully Cooked Angus Beef Meatballs | $6.99 @ Whole Foods

Ingredients include Beef, Water, Seasonings, Brown Sugar, Caramel Color, Natural Flavor, Romano Cheese, Textured Soy Flour, and Ricotta Cheese.

Beef, Water, Seasonings, Brown Sugar, Caramel Color, Natural Flavor, Romano Cheese, Textured Soy Flour, and Ricotta Cheese. Nutrition Facts per serving (3 Meatballs/Serving 85g and about 7 servings per bag): 220 calories, 17 grams fat, 8 grams saturated fat, 1 g Trans Fat, 4 grams carbohydrate,1 grams fiber, 1 gram sugar, 11 grams protein

