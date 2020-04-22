Get FUELED with Molly | Love it, Like it, Hate it: Plant-Based Yogurt

Adding more plant-based foods into our diets is a really good thing, but not when they’re essentially candy in disguise. Before you jump to buy one of the every-growing array of plant-based yogurts on shelves, check out Molly’s rundown of the best and worst options, including several with nearly a full day’s worth of added sugar in a single carton.

LOVE IT!

Kite Hill – Vanilla + Plain UNSWEETENED Almond Milk Greek Style Yogurt

160 calories, 10 grams fat, 8 grams carb, 4 grams fiber, 2 grams sugar (0 added sugar), 10 grams protein

Ingredients include almond milk (water + almonds), live active cultures, and thickeners + stabilizers including tapioca starch, pectin, locust bean gum, and agar.

LIKE IT!

CocoYo by GT’s | low protein but also very low in sugar

Per ½ cup: 110 calories, 8 grams fat, 6 grams carb, 0 fiber, 1 gram sugar, 1 gram protein

Ingredients include raw young coconut + coconut water, probiotic cultures & stevia

Siggi’s Coconut Blend Yogurt| more protein than sugar

190 calories, 11 grams fat, 13 grams carb, 1 gram fiber, 9 grams sugar (8 added sugar), 10 grams protein

Ingredients include coconut milk, pea protein, cane sugar, coconut oil, macadamia nuts, pectin, live active cultures

HATE IT!

All have at least 4x more sugar than protein.

Kite Hill Almond Milk Yogurt – flavored

170 calories, 9 grams fat, 22 grams carb, 2 grams fiber, 18 grams sugar (17 added sugar), 4 grams protein

Ingredients include almond milk, cane sugar, live active cultures, and thickeners + stabilizers including including tapioca starch, locust bean gum, xanthan gum, agar

Trader Joe’s Organic Creamy Cashew Yogurt Alternative

140 calories, 6 grams fat, 20 grams carb, <1 gram fiber, 13 grams sugar (12 added sugar), 3 grams protein.

Ingredients include water, cashews, organic cane sugar, live active cultures, coconut cream, thickeners + stabilizers including tapioca starch, locust bean gum, pectin.

So Delicious Coconut Milk Yogurt Alternative

130 calories, 4 grams fat, 22 grams carb, 2 grams fiber, 15 grams sugar (all of it added sugar), 0 protein

Ingredients include coconut milk, cane sugar, live active cultures, thickeners + stabilizers including rice starch, locust bean gum and pectin.

Silk Soymilk Yogurt Alternative

140 calories, 21 grams carb, 2 grams fiber, 16 gram sugar (all of it added sugar), 6 grams protein

Ingredients include soymilk, cane sugar, live active cultures, thickeners + stabilizers including corn starch and pectin

##

Want more from Molly? Click here to sign up for Nutrition Bites, the Eat Fit weekly e-newsletter with links to her FUELED TV segments here on WGNO, and her articles in Thrive Global! Follow Molly on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram: @MollyKimballRD – and check out her weekly podcast, FUELED Wellness + Nutrition with Molly; just search ‘Molly Kimball’ on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or your favorite podcast app.