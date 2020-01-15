Get FUELED with Molly | Love it, Like it, Hate it: Natural Nut & Seed Butters

The peanut butter aisle used to be simple: Crunchy or Creamy.  Now there’s a variety of nut and seed butters to choose from – many with the claim of “natural” –  making even tougher to figure out what’s best, so today we’re Getting the Skinny with Molly on the best and worst of “natural” nut & seed butters.

 

Nut & Seed Butters: What to look for on labels:

  • Sugar: Look for brands with little or no added sugar (or honey, cane syrup, etc) in ingredient list
  • Nut-free: More & more varieties are allergen-friendly:  go peanut-free with almond butter or cashew butter, or entirely nut-free with a seed butter like SunButter, NutZo or Beyond the Equator 5 Seed Butter

 

LOVE IT!

 

Cashew Butter, Walnut Butter, and/or Almond Butter – any variety without added sugar

 

COnutButter – e.g. Maple Cinnamon or Pure Sea Salt Almond Butter (LOCAL)

  • 2 tbsp: 160 calories, 15 grams fat, 5 grams carbs, 2 grams fiber, 1 gram sugar, 5 grams protein
  • Ingredients: Roasted almonds, organic cold-pressed coconut oil, sea salt
  • Locally at Langenstein’s, Nesbit’s Market, Robert Fresh Market, Dorignac’s, Breaux Mart & more

 

Beyond the Equator 5 Seed Butter – NO SUGAR ADDED (LOCAL)

  • 2 tbsp: 200 calories, 17 grams fat, 5 grams carb, 2 grams fiber, <1 gram sugar, 8 grams protein
  • Ingredients: Sunflower seeds, chia seed, flax seed, hemp hearts, pumpkin seed, salt
  • Peanut-Free, Tree Nut-Free, Soy-Free
    • Locally at Robert Fresh Market, Langenstein’s, Nesbit’s Market, Zara’s, Breaux Mart & more

 

NuttZo (Available at Costco)

  • 2 tbsp: 190 calories, 17 grams fat, 8 grams carb, 3 grams fiber, 1 grams sugar, 6 grams protein
  • Cashews, almonds, brazil nuts, flax seeds, chia seeds, hazelnuts, pumpkin seeds, salt

 

Rx Nut Butter

  • 2 tbsp: 190 calories, 7 grams carb, 2 grams fiber, 3 grams sugar, 9 grams protein
  • Ingredients include almonds or peanuts, egg whites, dates, coconut oil

 

SunButter Organic – NO SUGAR ADDED

  • 2 tbsp: 210 calories, 16 grams fat, 7 grams carb, 3 grams fiber, 4 grams sugar, 8 grams protein
  • Ingredients: Sunflower seeds
  • Peanut-Free, Tree Nut-Free, Soy-Free

 

Powdered PB – unflavored (available at variety of stores including Walmart)

  • 3 tbsp: 70 calories, 2 grams fat, 4 grams carbs, 2 grams fiber, 1 gram sugar, 8 grams protein
  • Defatted peanuts: 85% fewer calories than regular nut butter – easy to blend into smoothies

 

 

LIKE IT!

 

Smucker’s Natural Peanut Butter

  • 2 tbsp: 190 calories, 16 grams fat, 7 grams carb, 3 grams fiber, 2 grams sugar, 8 grams protein
  • Peanuts; less than 1% salt

 

Beyond the Equator 5 Seed Butter (SWEETENED) (LOCALLY OWNED)

  • 2 tbsp: 220 calories, 20 grams fat, 5 grams carb, 2 grams fiber, 1 grams sugar, 6 grams protein
  • Ingredients: Sunflower seeds, cane syrup, chia seed, flax seed, hemp hearts, pumpkin seed, salt
  • Peanut-Free, Tree Nut-Free, Soy-Free
    • Locally at Langenstein’s, Nesbit’s Market, Robert Fresh Market, Zara’s, Breaux Mart & more

 

SunButter Organic (SWEETENED)

  • 2 tbsp: 200 calories, 16 grams fat, 7 grams carb, 2 grams fiber, 3 grams sugar, 7 grams protein
  • Ingredients: Sunflower seeds, sugar, salt
  • Peanut-Free, Tree Nut-Free, Soy-Free

 

Justin’s Vanilla Almond Butter (or any flavored variety of Justin’s)

  • 2 tbsp: 200 calories, 16 grams fat, 10 grams carb, 2 grams fiber, 6 grams sugar, 5 grams protein
  • Peanuts, palm oil, salt, molasses, honey

 

Natural Jif | Honey

  • 2 tbsp: 190 calories, 15 grams fat, 10 grams carb, 2 grams fiber, 6 grams sugar, 7 grams protein
  • Peanuts, palm oil, salt, molasses, honey

 

 

HATE IT!

 

Nutella | chocolate hazelnut spread

  • 2 tbsp: 200 calories, 11 grams fat, 1 gram fiber, 21 grams sugar, 2 grams protein
  • Dry roasted hazelnuts and almonds, cane sugar, cocoa, cocoa butter

 

Choco-Dream Hazelnut Cocoa Spread | “natural – nothing artificial – fair trade cocoa”

  • 2 tbsp: 210 calories, 14 grams fat, 21 grams carb, 1 gram fiber, 20 grams sugar, 2 grams protein
  • Ingredients: Sugar, oil, hazelnuts, cocoa…
  • More sugar + palm oil than nuts, it’s essentially an “all natural” Nutella!

 

 

