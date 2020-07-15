Get FUELED with Molly | Love it, Like it, Hate it: Mustard

Mustard is crazy-low in calories, but the sodium can quick add up. In today’s Get FUELED segment, Molly shares the best and worst bets for mustard brands on shelves.
LOVE IT!
Heinz Spicy Brown Mustard 100% Natural | Vegan, GF
- Per teaspoon: 5 calories – 50 mg sodium – 0 g carbs – 0 sugar (0 added sugar)
- Ingredients include vinegar, mustard seed, water, salt, turmeric, spices, onion powder, garlic powder…
Tabasco Course Ground mustard | Vegan, GF
- Per teaspoon: 0 calories – 60 mg sodium – 0 carbs – 0 sugar (0 added sugar)
- Ingredients include water, mustard seed, distilled vinegar, salt
LIKE IT!
- Per teaspoon: 5 calories – 110 mg sodium – 0 carbs – 0 sugar (0g added sugar)
- Ingredients include vinegar, water, brown mustard seed, salt, xanthan gum
Grey Poupon Mustard Country Dijon
- Per teaspoon: 5 calories – 120 mg sodium – 0 carbs – 0 sugar (0g added sugar)
- Ingredients include distilled white vinegar, water, mustard seed, salt, white wine, fruit pectin, citric acid, tartaric acid, sugar, spices
HATE IT!
French’s Sweet Buffalo Mustard
- Per teaspoon: 5 calories – 70 mg sodium – <1 gram grams carbs – <1 gram sugar (<1 gram added sugar)
- Ingredients include water, distilled vinegar, hot sauce, water, salt, sugar, spices, mustard seed, corn starch, salt, sodium benzoate
- (Molly’s note: nutrition facts on label provided for TWO tablespoons; we’ve included ONE teaspoon for this segment to keep measurements consistent with other products)
##
