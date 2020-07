Get FUELED with Molly | Love it, Like it, Hate it: Mayonnaise

Mayo gets a bad rap, but it’s not all bad news. To help guide you the next time you’re making creamy sauces, dressings and dips, or simply spreading onto a sandwich, Molly shares her top picks and worst mayo bets in this week’s Love It, Like It, Hate It!

Note // Greek yogurt can be used in place of mayo in creamy dips, sauces and dressings. Molly’s top pick is Fage 2% Greek Yogurt.

LOVE IT!

Spectrum Culinary Organic Mayonnaise

Per tbsp: 100 calories – 1.5 grams sat fat – 85 mg sodium – 0 carbs – 0 sugar (0 added sugar)

All-organic ingredients include Avocado Oil, Eggs, Egg Yolks, Vinegar, Sea Salt, Rosemary Extract

Primal Kitchen Real Mayonnaise made with Avocado Oil

Per tbsp: 100 calories – 1.5 grams sat fat – 125 mg sodium – 0 carbs – 0 sugar (0 added sugar)

Organic & Non GMO project verified, all-organic ingredients include Expeller Pressed Soy Oil, Whole Eggs, Egg Yolks, Honey, Distilled White Vinegar

Chosen Foods Traditional Mayo | Vegan

Per tbsp: 90 calories – 1.5 grams sat fat – 95 mg sodium – 1 grams carb – 1 grams sugar (1 added sugar)

Certified Gluten-Free and Vegan, ingredients include Avocado Oil, Organic Chickpea Broth, Distilled Vinegar, Organic Sugar

LIKE IT!

Blue Plate Real Mayonnaise

Per tbsp: 100 calories – 1.5 grams sat fat – 85 mg sodium – 0 carbs – 0 sugar (0 sugar)

Ingredients include Soybean Oil, Distilled Vinegar, Egg Yolks, Water, Sugar, Salt

HATE IT!

Kraft Olive Oil Mayo, Reduced Fat Mayonnaise

Per tbsp: 50 calories – 0.5 grams sat fat – 105 mg sodium – 2 grams carbs – 1 gram sugar (1 added sugar)

Ingredients include Water, Olive Oil, Canola Oil, Soybean Oil, Vinegar, Modified Food Starch, Eggs, Sugar

Kraft Light Mayo

Per tbsp: 35 calories – 0 sat fat – 95 mg sodium – 2 grams carbs – <1 gram sugar (<1 added sugar)

Ingredients include Water, Soybean Oil, Modified Food Starch, Sugar, Maltodextrin

Miracle Whip

Per tbsp: 50 calories – 1 gram sat fat – 105 mg sodium – 1 carbs – 0 sugar (0 added sugar)

Ingredients include Soybean Oil, Water, Vinegar, Sugar, Modified Cornstarch, Egg Yolks, Salt, Natural Flavor, Mustard Flavor

