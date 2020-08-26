Get FUELED with Molly | Love It, Like It, Hate it: Matcha Green Tea Latte

Matcha tea is green tea leaves that are ground into fine powder. This whole-leaf powder is mixed and dissolved into the tea versus the traditional steeping method of infusing water through the tea leaves, which means we get even more of the health benefits of green tea.

Match Green Tea Latte, however, can pack in more sugar than a Snicker’s bar, and more than a day’s worth of added sugar. In today’s segment, Molly shares her “This” or “That” tips for sipping a Matcha Green Tea Latte that’s truly as nutritious as it sounds!

Matcha Tea Benefits:

Provides a calm alertness, versus a jittery or nervous energy, thanks to l-theanine, an amino acid that reduces anxiety and increases alertness and attention.

Supports heart health by lowering bad cholesterol and reducing blood clotting – as well as improving blood pressure, triglycerides and cholesterol, due in part to antioxidant-rich phytochemicals called catechins

Linked to a reduction in risk for certain types of cancer and type 2 diabetes

Helps combat inflammation and support a healthy immune system.

Matcha Green Tea Latte

Starbucks’s 16oz Grande Matcha Green Tea Latte | 240 calories, 32 grams sugar

240 calories, 32 grams sugar DIY Green Matcha Green Tea Latte (recipe below) | 35 calories, less than 1 gram sugar

RECIPE | DIY Green Matcha Green Tea Latte

Ingredients:

½ teaspoon matcha green tea powder (e.g. Gachi Tea — enter code WGNO at checkout for free shipping)

1 teaspoon Swerve Sweetener (optional)

1 tablespoon hot water

6 ounces unsweetened vanilla coconut milk

Instructions:

Add matcha powder and optional Swerve to cup or mug. Add hot water and whisk with a bamboo or metal whisk, or blend with small immersion blender, until dissolved.

Once the matcha is completely dissolved, heat the coconut milk, preferably in a frother, but can also heat in microwave or on stovetop, and pour over matcha.

Serve or sip immediately.

