Get FUELED with Molly | Love it, Like it, Hate it: Ketchup

Ketchup is a crowd pleaser when it comes to sauces and spreads, but it’s typically filled with salt AND sugar. There are a few better bets on shelves, so in today’s Get FUELED segment, Molly shares her top ketchup picks, along with which brands pack almost a day’s worth of added sugar!
LOVE IT!
Noble Made Carrot Ketchup | Vegan, GF
- Per 1 tablespoon: 5 calories – 85 mg sodium – 1 gram carb – less than 1 gram of sugar (0 added sugar)
- All-organic ingredients include carrots, apple juice, tapioca starch, apple cider vinegar…
Primal Kitchen Organic and Unsweetened Ketchup | Vegan, GF
- Per 1 tablespoon: 10 calories – 105 mg sodium – 2 grams carbs – 1 gram sugar (0 added sugar)
- All-organic ingredients include tomato concentrate, balsamic vinegar, onion & garlic powder, spices…
LIKE IT!
Heinz Tomato Ketchup No Salt Added | Vegan, GF
- Per 1 tablespoon: 25 calories – 0 sodium – 5 grams carbs – 5 grams sugar (4 grams added sugar)
- Ingredients include high fructose corn syrup, corn syrup, potassium chloride, distilled white vinegar, onion powder, spices
Hunt’s 100% Natural Tomato Ketchup Vegan
- Per 1 tablespoon: 20 calories – 150 mg sodium – 5 grams carbs – 3 grams sugar (3grams added sugar)
- Ingredients include tomato concentrate, cane sugar, distilled vinegar, salt, onion powder
- Per 1 tablespoon: 20 calories – 180 mg sodium – 5 grams carbs – 4 grams sugar (4 grams added sugar)
- Ingredients include high fructose corn syrup, corn syrup, concentrate from red ripe tomatoes, distilled vinegar, spices
HATE IT!
Walden Farms Ketchup | Vegan, GF
- Per 1 tablespoon: 0 calories – 170 mg sodium – 0 carbs – 1-gram sugar (0 added sugar)
- Ingredients include crushed tomatoes, onion powder, celery seed, rosemary extract, spices, red #40, sucralose
