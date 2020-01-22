Get Fueled with Molly | Love It, Like It, Hate It: “Healthy” Breakfast Cereals

Breakfast sets the tone for the day when it comes to our energy levels, our ability to focus and learn, and even our cravings. And since cereal is one of the more popular breakfast choices, here’s Molly’s take on the best and worst of the seemingly healthful cereals!

Breakfast sets the tone for the day when it comes to our energy levels, our ability to focus and learn, and even our cravings. The right breakfast leaves us energized and feeling solid until lunchtime. The wrong breakfast leaves us bottomed out, craving more carbs. And since cereal is one of the more popular breakfast choices, here’s Molly’s take on the best and worst of the seemingly healthful cereals!

LOVE IT!

Kay’s Naturals Cereal (in Apple Cinnamon, Honey Almond, or French Vanilla)

120 calories, 160 mg sodium, 18 grams carbohydrate, 4 grams fiber, 3 grams sugar, 12 grams protein

Ingredients include non-GMO soy protein isolate, non-GMO corn flour and rice flour, pea fiber, honey, sugar, stevia

Promo Code: Enter NOLA2020 at checkout for 30% off Kay’s Natural’s protein-fortified cereals and snacks!

Cascadian Farms Purely O’s

140 calories, 240 mg sodium, 29 g carbohydrate, 4 grams fiber, 1 gram sugar, 4 grams protein.

First Ingredients: Whole grain oats, whole grain barley, wheat starch

Available at Whole Foods and Walmart

LIKE IT!

Joe’s O’s

160 calories, 240 mg sodium, 31 g carbohydrate, 4 grams fiber, 2 grams sugar, 5 grams protein.

First Ingredients: Whole grain oat flour, cornstarch, cane sugar , salt

, salt Available at Trader Joes

Cheerios

100 calories, 140 mg sodium, 20 g carbohydrate, 3 grams fiber, 1 gram sugar, 3 grams protein.

First Ingredients: Whole grain oats, corn starch, sugar, salt

365 Everyday Value Morning O’s

150 calories, 150 mg sodium, 30 g carbohydrate, 3 grams fiber, 2 grams sugar, 5 grams protein.

First Ingredients: whole grain oat flour, wheat starch, cane sugar

HATE IT!

2-x m4ore sugar than fiber and as much as 4x more sugar than protein

Kellog’s Cracklin’ Oat Bran

230 calories, 65 mg sodium, 41 g carbohydrate, 7 grams fiber, 16 grams sugar, 4 grams protein.

First Ingredients: Whole Grain Oats, Sugar, Wheat Bran, Palm Oil, Oat Bran, Corn Syrup

Frosted Cheerios

100 calories, 150 mg sodium, 22 g carbohydrate, 2 grams fiber, 9 grams sugar, 2 grams protein

First Ingredients: Whole Grain Oats, Sugar, Oat Bran, Corn Starch, Corn Syrup, Salt Brown Sugar Syrup

###

Want more from Molly? Click here to sign up for Nutrition Bites, the Eat Fit weekly e-newsletter with links to her Get the Skinny TV segments here on WGNO, and her articles in Thrive Global! Follow Molly on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram: @MollyKimballRD – and check out her weekly podcast, FUELED Wellness + Nutrition with Molly; just search ‘Molly Kimball’ on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or your favorite podcast app.