Get FUELED with Molly | Love it, Like it, Hate it: Gummy Bears

If you love sugary candy like gummy bears but don’t want all the added sugar and artificial food dyes, you’re in luck – there are actually better-for-you options available. Careful, though, some of the “healthier” alternatives are anything but. In today’s Love it, Like it, Hate it, we’ve got you covered with best and worst of gummy candies on shelves!

LOVE IT!

Zero sugar, zero artificial sweeteners

Smart Sweets Gummy Bears | per 2-oz: 90 calories, 0 fat, 33 grams carb, 28 grams fiber, 3 grams sugar (5 net carbs)

Made with prebiotic fiber, gelatin, chicory root fiber, fruit + vegetable juice for color, sweetened with stevia

Ben’s Gummy Bears, sweetened with Swerve | link to recipe here – coming up in our next segment!

LIKE IT!

These are only a “LIKE IT” because the “HATE IT” options are even worse!

‘Natural’ and ‘Organic’ Gummy Bears | 100 calories & 15 grams added sugar in every ounce

Sweetened with added sugar, typically in the form of tapioca syrup, organic cane sugar.

Naturally colored with fruit and veggie juices

Main benefit: No artificial food dyes. But they are still dense in sugary calories, with a day’s worth of added sugar in every handful.

HATE IT!

Jelly Belly Sugar Free Gummi Bears | per 2.8-oz pack: 125 calories, 0 fat, 35 grams carb, 35 grams sugar alcohol

Made with red 40, yellow 5 & 6, blue 1

Maltitol syrup is first ingredient with maltitol as third ingredient; Splenda is further down the list.

Consuming snack-size pack of these gummies can have significant laxative effect; warning label on the front label suggests starting with ONE-QUARTER of ONE serving, which translates to about 4 gummy candies

Brach’s Sugar Free Gummi Bears | per 3oz pack: 160 calories, 0 fat, 60 grams carb, 60 grams sugar alcohol

Made with red 40, yellow 5, blue 1

Maltitol syrup is first ingredient, followed by apple juice

Consuming snack-size pack of these gummies can have significant laxative effect; warning label on the label suggests to start with ONE-QUARTER of ONE serving, which translates to about 4 gummy candies

Traditional Gummy Bears | 100 calories and 14 grams added sugar in every one-ounce handful

Made with red 40, yellow 5, blue 1

Glucose syrup is first ingredient, followed by sugar

