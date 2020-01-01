Get FUELED with Molly | Love it, Like it, Hate it: GREEN DRINKS!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New Year, new goals, new habits. Adding in green juice on the regular really can make us feel like we’re doing something really good for our bodies. But some green drinks can pack in the sugar equivalent of more than 15 sugar packets, so it pays to know what you’re really getting. In today’s Love it, Like it, Hate it, Molly covers the best and worst of green drinks.

LOVE IT!

The Green Fork fresh-pressed juices, e.g. Balance blend or Love blend

Balance: Cucumber, kale, spinach, parsley, cilantro, beet, lime, ginger, celtic salt, spirulina.

Love: celery, apple, romaine, kale, cucumber, spinach, lemon, parsley

Smoothie King Slim-n-Trim Veggie

Molly’s modifications: Almond Milk in place of fruit juice + Greek yogurt in place of banana

Spinach, kale, ginger, mango, protein powder, Greek yogurt, almond milk, fiber blend

Per 20-ounce: 207 calories – 29 grams carb – 7 grams fiber – 18 grams sugar (0 added sugar) – 21 grams protein + added bonus of 400 mg calcium and more than 700 mg potassium.

Daily Greens PURITY and Suja 12 Essentials

Per 16-ounce bottle: 60 calories, 12 grams sugar

100% green veg, e.g. cucumber, celery, kale, collards, broccoli, parsley, lemon, basil

Evolution FRESH Organic Essential Greens

Per 15-ounce bottle: 70 calories, 12 grams sugar

Celery, cucumber, spinach, romaine, kale, lime, parsley

LIKE IT!

Excellent options; I just prefer fresh-pressed juices over powder. However, powdered greens are fantastic for travel.

Vital Proteins Collagen Beauty Greens

Blend of collagen + hyaluronic acid + raw greens

Marine collagen, Organic wheat grass, coconut water powder, alfalfa leaf, kale, barley grass, spinach

Amazing Grass Green Superfood

Powdered greens, enzymes + pre- and probiotic blend

HATE IT!

Naked KALE BLAZER and GREEN MACHINE “100% Juice” Smoothies

Per 16-ounce bottle: 190-270 calories; 34-53 grams sugar

Orange or apple juice are first ingredients; Green Machine is also filled with mango puree, pineapple juice, banana puree, kiwi puree, spirulina, alfalfa, broccoli, spinach, barley grass, wheat grass, parsley, ginger, kale

Odwalla Original Superfood Smoothie

Per 16-ounce serving: 260 calories, 54 grams sugar

Apple juice, peach and mango purees, banana puree, less than 1% spirulina, wheat grass, barley grass…

Bolthouse Farms Green Goodness

Per 16-ounce serving: 240 calories, 52 grams sugar

Pineapple juice, apple juice, mango puree, banana puree, kiwi puree top the ingredient list, followed by spirulina, green tea, spinach, broccoli, barley grass, wheat grass

