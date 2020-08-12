Get FUELED with Molly | Love it, Like it, Hate it: Granola

When it comes to “healthy” foods that can pack on the pounds, granola is at the top of the list! With hundreds of calories and nearly a day’s worth of added sugar in a single half-cup, many brands of granola have more sugar than a serving of Froot Loops! Fortunately there are some incredibly nutritious options, so in today’s Love it, Like it, Hate it we’re Getting the Skinny with Molly on the best & worst of granola on store shelves.

TIP: Check product websites for store-locator in your region

LOVE IT!

Health Nut by Good Granoly | LOCAL

Per ¼ cup: 70 calories – 9 grams carbs (8 net carbs) – 1 gram fiber – 1 gram sugar – 2 grams protein

All-organic ingredients include organic oats, sunflower seeds, coconut oil, cashews, sea salt

Sweetened with agave

Engine 2 Original Granola

Per 2/3 cup: 280 calories – 50 grams carbs (43 net carbs) – 7 grams fiber – 8 grams sugar – 8 grams protein

Ingredients include steel cut oats, whole rolled oats, walnuts, vanilla, cinnamon

Sweetened with applesauce and maple syrup

SOLA Granola

Per 2/3 cup: 280 calories – 18 grams carbs (14 net carbs) – 4 grams fiber – 1 gram sugar – 16 grams protein

Ingredients include almonds, soy protein, sunflower seeds, coconut, flax meal

Sweetened with erythritol, allulose, monk fruit

ProGranola by Julian Bakery

Per ½ cup: 97 calories – 14 grams carbs (2 net carbs) – 12 grams fiber – 0 sugar – 12 grams protein

Ingredients include egg white powder, prebiotic fiber, pumpkin seeds, chia seeds, flax seeds, sesame seeds

Sweetened with monk fruit

LIKE IT!

Trader Joe’s Peanut Butter Protein Granola

Per 2/3 cup: 260 calories – 29 grams carbs (26 net carbs) – 3 grams fiber – 9 grams sugar- 11 grams protein

Ingredients include rolled oats, peanuts, peanut butter, cane sugar, pea protein, rice flour

Sweetened with brown rice syrup, oat syrup solids

KIND Healthy Grains Almond Butter Whole Grain Clusters

Per 2/3 cup: 250 calories – 41 grams carbs (38 net carbs) – 3 grams fiber – 11 grams sugar – 10 grams protein

Ingredients include oats, soy protein isolate, canola oil, almond butter, oat flour, buckwheat…

Sweetened with tapioca syrup, honey, molasses, brown rice syrup

HATE IT!

Cascadian Farm Organic

Per 2/3 cup: 270 calories – 44 grams carbs (40 net carbs) – 4 grams fiber – 14 grams sugar – 6 grams protein

Ingredients include whole grain oats, white rice, raisins, sunflower seeds, almonds, cranberries

Sweetened with cane sugar and molasses

Nature Valley Coconut & Almond Granola

Per 2/3 cup: 280 calories – 45 grams carbs (41 net carbs) – 4 grams fiber – 17 grams sugar – 6 grams protein

Ingredients include whole grain oats, white rice flour, toasted coconut, canola oil, almonds

Sweetened with sugar, molasses, honey

