Get FUELED with Molly | Love it, Like it, Hate it: Granola

When it comes to “healthy” foods that can pack on the pounds, granola is at the top of the list! With hundreds of calories and nearly a day’s worth of added sugar in a single half-cup, many brands of granola have more sugar than a serving of Froot Loops! Fortunately there are some incredibly nutritious options, so in today’s Love it, Like it, Hate it we’re Getting the Skinny with Molly on the best & worst of granola on store shelves.
TIP: Check product websites for store-locator in your region
LOVE IT!
Health Nut by Good Granoly | LOCAL
- Per ¼ cup: 70 calories – 9 grams carbs (8 net carbs) – 1 gram fiber – 1 gram sugar – 2 grams protein
- All-organic ingredients include organic oats, sunflower seeds, coconut oil, cashews, sea salt
- Sweetened with agave
- Per 2/3 cup: 280 calories – 50 grams carbs (43 net carbs) – 7 grams fiber – 8 grams sugar – 8 grams protein
- Ingredients include steel cut oats, whole rolled oats, walnuts, vanilla, cinnamon
- Sweetened with applesauce and maple syrup
- Per 2/3 cup: 280 calories – 18 grams carbs (14 net carbs) – 4 grams fiber – 1 gram sugar – 16 grams protein
- Ingredients include almonds, soy protein, sunflower seeds, coconut, flax meal
- Sweetened with erythritol, allulose, monk fruit
- Per ½ cup: 97 calories – 14 grams carbs (2 net carbs) – 12 grams fiber – 0 sugar – 12 grams protein
- Ingredients include egg white powder, prebiotic fiber, pumpkin seeds, chia seeds, flax seeds, sesame seeds
- Sweetened with monk fruit
LIKE IT!
Trader Joe’s Peanut Butter Protein Granola
- Per 2/3 cup: 260 calories – 29 grams carbs (26 net carbs) – 3 grams fiber – 9 grams sugar- 11 grams protein
- Ingredients include rolled oats, peanuts, peanut butter, cane sugar, pea protein, rice flour
- Sweetened with brown rice syrup, oat syrup solids
KIND Healthy Grains Almond Butter Whole Grain Clusters
- Per 2/3 cup: 250 calories – 41 grams carbs (38 net carbs) – 3 grams fiber – 11 grams sugar – 10 grams protein
- Ingredients include oats, soy protein isolate, canola oil, almond butter, oat flour, buckwheat…
- Sweetened with tapioca syrup, honey, molasses, brown rice syrup
HATE IT!
- Per 2/3 cup: 270 calories – 44 grams carbs (40 net carbs) – 4 grams fiber – 14 grams sugar – 6 grams protein
- Ingredients include whole grain oats, white rice, raisins, sunflower seeds, almonds, cranberries
- Sweetened with cane sugar and molasses
Nature Valley Coconut & Almond Granola
- Per 2/3 cup: 280 calories – 45 grams carbs (41 net carbs) – 4 grams fiber – 17 grams sugar – 6 grams protein
- Ingredients include whole grain oats, white rice flour, toasted coconut, canola oil, almonds
- Sweetened with sugar, molasses, honey
##
Want more from Molly? Click here to sign up for Eat Fit Wellness Bites weekly e-newsletter with links to her Get the Skinny TV segments here on WGNO and more! Follow Molly on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram: @MollyKimballRD – and check out her weekly podcast; just search ‘Molly Kimball’ on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or your favorite podcast app.