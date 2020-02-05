Get Fueled with Molly | Love it, Like it, Hate it: Fried Chicken Strips

Here in New Orleans, we all know that fried chicken at Mardi Gras is a big deal. And if Mardi Gras is the one time a year that you have fried chicken, then you may not want to think too much about the nutritional stats. But if you’re treating yourself to fried chicken more often, here’s your nutritional guide to ordering this Carnival Season favorite, in today’s Get the Skinny with Molly!

NUTRITION TIP: Removing the skin and batter from fried chicken leaves you with chicken that’s as lean as roasted or grilled skinless chicken. According to KFC’s nutrition facts: removing the skin + batter from a single fried chicken breast shaves 200 calories, 17 grams of fat, and 500 mg sodium.

LOVE IT!

Popeyes Blackened Tenders

Per 3 strips: 170 calories – 0 sat fat – 0 trans fat – 550 mg sodium – 2 grams carb

Deep-fried but not breaded, Blackened Tenders have a fraction of the fat and calories of regular tenders.

Chick-Fil-A Grilled Nuggets

Per 8-piece order: 130 calories – 1 gram sat fat – 440 mg sodium – 4 grams carb

LIKE IT!

Chick-Fil-A Chick-n-Strips

Per 3 strips: 360 calories – 2.5 grams sat fat – 870 mg sodium – 16 grams carb

HATE IT!

Church’s Spicy Tender Strips

Per 3 strips: 360 calories –3 grams sat fat – 990 mg sodium – 24 grams carb

They’re one of the highest-calorie of all national chains, with ~50% more carbohydrate compared to even our “like it” option.

