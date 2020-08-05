Get FUELED with Molly | Love it, Like it, Hate it: Cream Sauce Ingredients

In honor of this week’s Eat Fit Dine Out day, we’re talking all things restaurants + supporting our local restaurants. And one thing we may be surprised to see as “Eat Fit” on the menu is creamy sauces. Typically made with heavy cream, our Eat Fit partners get creative with plant-based ingredients to create nutritious, delicious sauces that are Eat Fit approved.

In today’s Love it, Like it, Hate it, Molly covers the best and worst ingredients to create your own cream sauces at home.

LOVE IT!

Canned Coconut Milk

Specifically with no gums or added sweeteners

Ingredients: Coconut milk (coconut, water)

Per 1/3 cup: 140 calories, 14 grams fat, 12 grams all plant-based sat fats, 20 mg sodium, 2 grams carbs, 1 gram sugar (0 added sugar), <1 gram protein

Ragú Cauliflower alfredo pasta sauce:

Per ¼ cup serving: 40 calories, 2.5 grams fat, 1.5 grams saturated fat, 320 mg sodium, 3 grams carbs, 0 grams fiber, 1 gram sugar (0 added sugar), 2 grams protein.

Ingredients include Whole milk, cauliflower, parmesan cheese, modified corn starch, enzyme modified egg yolk (egg yolk, salt, enzyme), Romano cheese, butter, salt, whey, xanthan gum, yeast extract, garlic powder, spices.

LIKE IT!

Half & Half

Per ¼ cup: 40 calories, 3.5 grams fat, 2 grams saturated fat, 25 mg sodium, 1 gram carbohydrate, 1 gram sugar (0 added sugar), 1 gram protein

Ingredients: Milk, cream

HATE IT!

Heavy Whipping Cream

Per ¼ cup: 100 calories, 5 grams saturated fat, 5 mg sodium, <1 gram carbohydrate, 1 gram protein

Ingredient: Cream.

##

Want more from Molly? Click here to sign up for Eat Fit Wellness Bites weekly e-newsletter with links to her Get the Skinny TV segments here on WGNO and more! Follow Molly on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram: @MollyKimballRD – and check out her weekly podcast; just search ‘Molly Kimball’ on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or your favorite podcast app.