Get Fueled with Molly | Love it, Like it, Hate it: Chocolate!

Who doesn’t love hearing that chocolate is good for us, especially with Valentine’s Day right around the corner? But don’t run out for that giant heart-shaped box of chocolates just yet.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Who doesn’t love hearing that chocolate is good for us, especially with Valentine’s Day right around the corner? But don’t run out for that giant heart-shaped box of chocolates just yet. Today we’re getting the inside scoop on what to look for on labels to ensure we’re really getting those health benefits of chocolate, not just a hefty dose of sugar!

5 health benefits of dark chocolate:

Improved blood pressure | cholesterol | risk of cardiovascular disease | brain function | stress levels

What to look for:

Products containing at least 70% cocoa

Cocoa is one of top sources of antioxidant-rich flavonols – but the more processed the cocoa, the lower the flavonol content

LOVE IT!

Products with COCOA POWDER and UNSWEETENED CHOCOLATE at the top of ingredient list. Of all the components of chocolate, natural cocoa powder is the most concentrated source of flavonols. Also, products with at least 70% cocoa.

Choc Zero | Vegan. 2 net carbs per ounce

Per ounce: 120 calories, 10 grams fat, 15 grams carb, 13 grams fiber, 0 sugar

Ingredients include unsweetened chocolate, cocoa butter, almonds, sea salt, monkfruit extract, vanilla

70% Dark Chocolate Hearts by Divine| Vegan

For one heart: 120 calories, 9 grams fat, 9 grams carb, 2.5 grams fiber, 5.5 grams sugar

Ingredients include Cocoa mass, sugar, cocoa butter, vanilla

Chocolate Bars | 70+ percent cocoa

e.g. Acalli 70% dark chocolate (local NOLA company) | Chocolove 77% | Alter Eco 70% cocoa

| Chocolove 77% | Alter Eco 70% cocoa approximately 200 calories, 8-15 grams net carbs and 6-9 grams sugar per one ounce serving

LIKE IT!

Products with DARK CHOCOLATE on the label, without a percent cocoa listed. Most are just 50 to 60 percent cocoa.

Dove “Dark” Chocolate Promises

Not really “dark” chocolate; Dove Dark is 60% cocoa according to the company; first ingredient is sugar

Per 4-heart serving: 170 calories, 19 grams carbs, 15 grams sugar

HATE IT!

Products made with MILK CHOCOLATE (10-50% cocoa) and WHITE CHOCOLATE (zero cocoa, therefore zero flavonols); both are typically high in added sugar.

Milk Chocolate Hearts | e.g. Dove Promises, typical heart-shaped chocolates

Dove Milk Chocolate Promises: Per 4-heart serving: 180 calories, 18 grams carbs, 18 grams sugar; first ingredient is sugar

White Chocolate Hearts + Bars

Lindt White Chocolate: Per 3 truffle serving: 230 calories, 15 grams carbs, 15 grams sugar; first ingredient is sugar

//

Want more from Molly? Click here to sign up for Nutrition Bites, the Eat Fit weekly e-newsletter with links to her Get the Skinny TV segments here on WGNO, and her articles in Thrive Global! Follow Molly on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram: @MollyKimballRD - and check out her weekly podcast, FUELED Wellness + Nutrition with Molly; just search ‘Molly Kimball’ on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or your favorite podcast app.